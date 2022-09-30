Sammy Hagar And The Circle Share Emotive New Track, ‘Father Time’

Sammy Hagar - Photo courtesy of Apple Music/UMe

Sammy Hagar And The Circle have shared “Father Time”, from their new album, Crazy Times, which is out now. You can listen to the new, slow-burning track below.

Hagar recently discussed the writing of “Father Time” with Crazy Times producer Dave Cobb in an interview for Southern Accents Radio with Dave Cobb on Apple Music Country.

During the interview, Cobb said, “[“Father Time”] is the one song I want to play off the record. I’m really excited for people to hear this, and I think it’s the best song you’ve ever written. Tell me the story about writing that song.

Father Time

Sammy Hagar replied: “That was automatic writing. I turned 70. We did our big birthday Bash in Cabo, where what I always do. Kari and I went to Maui. We had a house there, then we sold it since then. But we had a house there for 20 some years and it was my sanctuary. Nowhere to play out in the middle of nowhere. I get there, I’d take my clothes off and we had every kind of fruit, vegetables, all over. 13 acres in the jungle overlooking the ocean, it was just paradise.

“I had a guitar there and I used to write songs there a lot. I was sitting there. Kari said “I’m going to go to the store and get some supplies,” because we had to stock up. I picked up my guitar and that song just came out “Father Time’s over there looking over my shoulder.” I just started singing it and I kept playing. I kept playing it. Then when it came to the bridge “When was the last time.” I thought “Oh wait, wait. I got to figure out what to do there.” Then I, that’s the only thing that stumbled me. Then when I finished “Hard rap to the head left hook to the body,” I couldn’t believe it. I turned on my little iPhone and I recorded it. I have that recording still.

“I cried my eyes out after I wrote it and played it back. I liked the way you said “No, no, we’re going to make a rock ballad out of this one, take it easy.” I wanted to just do it acoustically at the end of the album or something. I like the way you made that a classic. To me, it’s the best song of the album. Best song I’ve ever written. Maybe my best vocal performance. Add it all up. I’m happy with that. I’m happy with the whole record. But if I said “Listen to one song on this record,” I’d say listen to that song.”

Crazy Times finds Hagar, fellow Hall of Famer and longtime bassist Michael Anthony, Grammy-winning drummer Jason Bonham and Grammy-winning guitar virtuoso Vic Johnson change course, traveling to Nashville to record the album with 8-time Grammy Award winning producer Dave Cobb at Nashville’s historic RCA Studio A.

“It’s hard for me to talk about this thing with as much passion as I feel without sounding like I’m hyping it or bragging about it or trying to, you know, get people to buy it”, Hagar told uDiscover Music in an exclusive interview. “I love this f_king record. I mean, I just don’t, I don’t even know how the hell we made it because this band we’ve been together almost 10 years, but we’ve only recorded once before. But yeah, we did it. I think this song and this record holds up. I’m very proud of it.”

