Sammy Hagar & The Circle Release New Single And Video ‘Funky Feng Shui’

Sammy Hagar - Photo: Leah Steiger

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame-inducted, GRAMMY award-winning singer and songwriter Sammy Hagar has debuted “Funky Feng Shui” the third single and video off his upcoming album Crazy Times, with his supergroup The Circle.

“Funky Feng Shui” began as a warmup jam that they’d play backstage before concerts. The band initially recorded just two verses of the song as part of their Lockdown 2020 sessions. Sammy finished writing the track when the band recorded the album in 2021 with producer Dave Cobb, who also plays rhythm guitar on the song.

Funky Feng Shui - Sammy Hagar & The Circle (Official Music Video)

The album, set for release on Friday, September 30 via UMe, finds Hagar, fellow Hall of Famer and longtime bassist Michael Anthony, Grammy-winning drummer Jason Bonham, and Grammy-winning guitar virtuoso Vic Johnson traveling to Nashville’s historic RCA Studio A to record with eight-time GRAMMY Award-winning producer Dave Cobb. Cobb, who grew up obsessively listening to Hagar, set out to record “the definitive Sammy Hagar record.” The new album includes 10 songs, nine of which Hagar wrote or co-wrote, along with the notable cover, “Pump It Up.”

Sammy explained about the making of the video, which was directed Travis Detweiler and produced by Chris and Aimee Kurtz, “The video was a blast to film because the director kept screaming, ‘Just remember there’s gonna be a 50-foot woman stepping over you guys while you’re performing.’”

In support of the album’s release, Sammy Hagar & The Circle have been headlining their critically acclaimed “Crazy Times” summer U.S. tour. Produced by Live Nation and presented by Sammy’s Beach Bar Cocktail Co., Santo Tequila, and Beach Bar Rum, the amphitheater tour has played major cities throughout the U.S. and wraps on Saturday, October 1 in Sacramento, CA. Following the tour, Hagar will celebrate his 75th birthday at his annual week of Birthday Bash concerts at his Cabo Wabo Cantina in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

