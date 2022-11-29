Shania Twain Shares New Version Of ‘Come On Over,’ Featuring Elton John, Chris Martin, And Nick Jonas

Shania Twain - Photo: Jeremy Chan/Getty Images

Apple Music returned with From Apple Music With Love, and the first edition starred Shania Twain. The exclusive gift is a special version of her 1997 landmark album Come On Over, featuring three tracks exclusive to Apple Music, on which Elton John and Chris Martin each join Twain on separate, live versions of “You’re Still the One” and Nick Jonas duets on “Party for Two.”

Shop the best of Shania Twain’s discography on vinyl and more.

Come On Over produced an unheard-of 12 singles over the course of its promotion, three of which hit No.1 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart. It’s certified 2x Diamond in the United States and has sold millions of copies worldwide as one of the world’s highest-selling albums by a female solo artist. While Come On Over helped cement the Canadian singer-songwriter’s legendary career, the album and Twain herself are widely cited as an influence by artists of all stripes, including Taylor Swift, Carrie Underwood, Brittney Spencer, Maren Morris, and Caitlin Rose.

ADVERTISEMENT

Each day at 8:00a PST from November 25 – 30, Apple Music subscribers will receive exclusive gifts from some of the biggest and brightest names in music, stamped with love and ready for unwrapping. This year, gifts range from live concert recordings, new renditions of favorite songs, a classic album rerelease alongside a brand new holiday album, and party-crushing mixes to close out the year.

Yesterday, Twain announced five new dates to her highly anticipated 2023 Queen of Me Tour. Produced by Live Nation, the tour will now hit 48 cities across 54 dates within North America and Europe next year. The newly announced dates include second nights added in Glasgow, along with a new show in Leeds.

The Queen of Me Tour kicks off on Friday, April 28 at Spokane Arena in Spokane, WA and makes stops in Vancouver, Denver, Toronto, Los Angeles, New York, London, Dublin and more before wrapping up on September 29 at Leeds Arena in Leeds, UK. The tour marks the first-time fans will get to see the Queen of Country in nearly five years, following a wildly successful Las Vegas residency run. Kelsea Ballerini, Lindsay Ell, Hailey Whitters, Breland, Robyn Ottolini, Priscilla Block, and Mickey Guyton will be joining Shania on select dates throughout the global tour.

Check out Shania Twain’s deluxe version of Come On Over in Spatial Audio.