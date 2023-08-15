Shania Twain Announces ‘Come On Over’—The Las Vegas Residency

Shania Twain - Photo: Scott Legato/Getty Images

Shania Twain is returning to the Las Vegas Strip with Shania Twain: COME ON OVER—The Las Vegas Residency—All The Hits! The show is opening at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on Friday, May 10, 2024.

About her return to Vegas, Shania states, “I am excited to be returning to Vegas for my third residency COME ON OVER, performing in Vegas is a huge honor and I love this theatre. The audience can expect ALL THE HITS with a few fan favorites from the new album in there too. I am in a celebratory mood and there is nowhere better to party than VEGAS so I hope you all join me!

Tickets go on sale starting Monday, Aug. 21 at 10 a.m. PT at Shania’s official Ticketmaster page. Citi is the official presale card of COME ON OVER at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 10 a.m. PT until Sunday, Aug. 20 at 10 p.m. PT through the Citi Entertainment program. Artist fans will have access to a presale beginning Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 2 p.m. PT.

The 24 performances going on sale are:

May 2024: 10, 11, 15, 17, 18, 23, 25, 26

Aug. 2024: 23, 24, 29, 31

Sept. 2024: 1, 4, 6, 7

Nov. 2024: 29, 30

Dec. 2024: 4, 6, 7, 11, 13, 14

Additionally Shania, Live Nation Las Vegas, and Caesars Entertainment have announced that $1 of every ticket purchased to COME ON OVER at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino will be donated to Shania Kids Can. Past donations from ticket sales have driven over $1.5 million dollars in donations to SKC providing critical funding for existing programs.

The money raised from the COME ON OVER Vegas residency will help SKC in supporting at-risk kids and those in need year-round. Established in 2010 by Shania Twain, Shania Kids Can (SKC) provides programs that educate, inspire and empower children in vulnerable communities to achieve their full potential, increasing their chance for equality and opportunities for success.

Visit Shania Twain’s official website for more information.