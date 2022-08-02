Shania Twain Named As Part Of Nashville Songwriters Hall Of Fame’s Class Of 2022

Shania Twain – Photo: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for ZFF

Shania Twain has been named as one of the inductees of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame’s (NaSHOF) Class of 2022.

The country icon has been included in the new batch of inductees as this year’s contemporary songwriter/artist. She is joined by Steve Wariner, Hillary Lindsey, Gary Nicholson, and David Malloy in being recognized by the institution this year.

The Class of 2022 songwriters was announced earlier today (August 2) by the chair of NaSHOF’s board of directors Sarah Cates and NaSHOF’s executive director Mark Ford.

“This is always one of my favorite days of the year – when we announce our incoming class and begin their journey to the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala in October,” Cates said. “I’m especially gratified to note that – for the first time since 2009 – two of our inductees-elect are women.”

Twain and the other members of the Class of 2022 will be officially inducted into the Hall of Fame later this year at the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala. The event will be held at the Music City Center in Nashville on October 30.

The country icon was announced as one of the nominees for the Class of 2022 in June, with Kirk Franklin, Brad Paisley, and Pam Tillis also in the running for the contemporary songwriter/artist category.

The news follows the release of Twain’s career-spanning documentary, Not Just A Girl, which arrived on Netflix last month. Directed by Joss Crowley and produced by Mercury Studios, it tells the unique story of the Canadian superstar, from her humble upbringing in Timmins, Ontario, where Dolly Parton was the role model that drove her to pursue her music career, to her arrival in Nashville, her meeting future husband and producer “Mutt” Lange and recording her breakthrough album The Woman In Me.

