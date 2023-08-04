Sheryl Crow’s ‘Strong Enough’ Video Returns In High Definition Remaster

Sheryl Crow performs at Irving Plaza, New York, in 1993. Photo: Steve Eichner/WireImage

The video for Sheryl Crow’s “Strong Enough,” one of the signature hits from her breakthrough Tuesday Night Music Club album of 1993, has been remastered in high definition. The black and white clip, directed by Martin Bell, makes its return to coincide with the 30th anniversary edition of the album, which is now available in a new Dolby Atmos mix.

As a measure of the exponential success of the album, which went on to seven-times platinum status in the US alone and won three Grammys, “Strong Enough” was released a as a single in November 1994, well over a year after the full-length came out. It went on to reach No.5 on the Billboard Hot 100, topped the Canadian charts (becoming the eighth biggest single of 1995, and was a Top 3 hit in Australia.

Sheryl Crow - Strong Enough (Official Music Video)

Crow’s creative partners in the making of the album – Bill Bottrell, Kevin Gilbert, Brian MacLeod, David Ricketts, and David Baerwald – were all credited with her as writers of “Strong Enough.” Steve Baltin’s review in Cash Box noted of the song: “Simple in arrangement though somewhat lush in melody, the real point is to showcase Crow’s vocal talents – which she has. Though the song may not be as big a hit as her first two singles, it sets Crow up for the long haul and is likely to be an adult/contemporary monster.”

Speaking to Vox about the track, Crow pulled no punches in discussing its themes, which were not often addressed in pop/rock music of the day. “I care far more about that one, because it reinvents itself,” she said. “It speaks about the periods of hormonal imbalance that women go through and men have to put up with.

“With PMT, there are points in women’s lives where you simply can’t explain to a man why everything has become so frenetic and insane. Men may go through that too, but it’s just different for women, although I’ve had a strong reaction to the song from men as well.”

