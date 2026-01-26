Sienna Spiro Releases Video For Breakout Hit ‘Die On This Hill’

Cover: Courtesy of Capitol Records

Your next chance to tap in with Sienna Spiro is here. The rising star has shared the video for her biggest hit yet, the soulful piano ballad “Die On This Hill,” which has risen to No. 21 in the U.S. and No. 9 in her native U.K. so far.

Lyrical Lemonade founder Cole Bennett, one of the defining video visionaries of the past decade, directed the black-and-white clip, which premiered on the Lyrical Lemonade YouTube page. Bennett is known for his work with artists like Juice WRLD, Lil Yachty, Jack Harlow, and Eminem, among many others.

“Making new friends is always special, but getting to work with them is a privilege,” Spiro says of the experience. “Bringing this video to life taught me so much. I am so grateful for the love that this song has been shown so far and to get to work with such an incredible artist in Cole, who I also can call a friend!”

“I immediately was a fan of Sienna, even before I met her, but once we became good friends it really clicked that she is a once in a generation talent,” Bennett added. “She played me ‘Die On This Hill’ a couple weeks before its release and it blew my fucking mind. We continued to let the friendship grow before jumping into working with each other. Through that I was able to understand her more and how she wants her art to be communicated to the world. I had never really done a video for a pop artist like this so it was all very new territory for me. I was a bit nervous, but the excitement outweighed that. I’m incredibly thankful to have gotten to work with SIENNA and I hope to do more.”

Spiro, who first built her audience on TikTok, has been enjoying breakout success in recent years thanks to the success of singles like “Maybe,” “You Stole The Show,” and now “Die On This Hill.” She’s nominated for the Critics’ Choice Award at this year’s BRIT Awards and is poised for a big 2026.

Listen to Sienna Spiro’s “Die on This Hill” here.