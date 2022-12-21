Snoop Dogg Announces Rescheduled 2023 Dates For UK And Ireland Tour

Snoop Dogg - Photo: Sarah Morris/Getty Images

Snoop Dogg has announced the rescheduled 2023 dates for his ‘I Wanna Thank Me’ UK and Ireland tour. The hip-hop icon will kick off the arena jaunt at Belfast’s SSE Arena on March 14, followed by dates in Manchester, Glasgow, London, Dublin, Leeds, and Birmingham.

Snoop will be joined by his peers and collaborators Warren G, Tha Dogg Pound, Obie Trice and D12. Irish rap duo Versatile are also hitting the road with the icons of the West Coast scene.

Meanwhile, Snoop and Dr. Dre have collaborated on a new album called “Missionary.” The hip-hop idols have teamed up on their first new music in three decades.

He spilled in October: “Me and Dr. Dre have been working on an album for the past two months.”

Asked about the sex position moniker, he replied: “The first album was ‘Doggystyle’…”

The album title confirmation comes after Eminem shared a snap in the studio with the pair in September and captioned it: “Just a few bros…hangin out.”

Snoop and Dre reunited earlier this year for an epic performance at the Super Bowl halftime show – along with Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar. And following whispers that the pair were in the studio, Snoop told Entertainment Tonight: “We’re cooking up a little something. I don’t wanna talk about it too much, but we’re back together again.

“It’s been 30 years since we worked on a record, and we’re doin’ something, we’re workin’ on something.”

Snoop shot to fame in 1992 when he featured on Dre’s debut solo single, “Deep Cover” and his solo LP The Chronic.

Earlier this year, Snoop bought Death Row Records, the label that launched his career. The rapper – whose real name is Calvin Broadus Jr – acquired the company from MNRK Music Group for an undisclosed sum.

The 51-year-old megastar said in February: “I am thrilled and appreciative of the opportunity to acquire the iconic and culturally significant Death Row Records brand, which has immense untapped future value. “It feels good to have ownership of the label I was part of at the beginning of my career and as one of the founding members. This is an extremely meaningful moment for me.”

Snoop Dogg’s UK and Ireland 2023 dates are:

March 14 – Belfast, SSE Arena

March 15 – Manchester, AO Arena

March 16 – Glasgow, SEC Hydro

March 21 – London, O2 Arena

March 26 – Dublin, 3Arena

March 27 – Leeds, First Direct Arena.

