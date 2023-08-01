Snoop Dogg’s ‘High School Reunion’ Tour Continues Sold Out Summer Run

Snoop Dogg - Photo courtesy of Live Nation

Snoop Dogg’s “High School Reunion” tour, which kicked off in Vancouver on July 7, has sold out at every stop halfway through its 33-city run across the US and Canada. The summer tour also featuring Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G, Berner and DJ Drama has been playing arenas and amphitheaters spanning 15,000 to 25,000 seats, with the rest of shows on the tour already at low ticket warnings and several cities already sold out.

Shop the best of Snoop Dogg’s discography on vinyl and more.

The tour has become one of the biggest events of the summer and Snoop Dogg’s best-selling tour to date, selling half a million tickets so far and counting. The “High School Reunion” tour also celebrates the 30th anniversary of Snoop Dogg’s debut album Doggystyle.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The crowds at every city have truly been amazing,” said Snoop Dogg. “I’m pumped to be back on the road with my friends and family and it’s been a real party celebrating my first album’s 30th anniversary with all my fans across North America.”

The tour is being produced and promoted by Live Nation and booked by WME which also represents Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa.

Snoop Dogg: Remaining 2023 High School Reunion Tour Dates:

Tue Aug 01 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Wed Aug 02 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Sat Aug 05 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Sun Aug 06 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Tue Aug 08 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Wed Aug 09 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

Fri, Aug 11 – Bronx, NY – Yankee Stadium

Sat Aug 12 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sun Aug 13 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Tue Aug 15 – Huntsville, AL – The Orion Amphitheater SOLD OUT

Fri Aug 18 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Sat Aug 19 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sun Aug 20 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Tue Aug 22 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Wed Aug 23 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Fri Aug 25 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Sat Aug 26 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion

Sun Aug 27 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre SOLD OUT.

Listen to the best of Snoop Dogg on Apple Music and Spotify.