Sparks, Max Richter And More Confirmed For Glastonbury 2023’s ‘The Park’ Stage

Sparks - Photo: Fred Duval/Film Magic

In the latest in a series of stage lineup reveals, Glastonbury Festival has now unveiled the bill for its 2023 line-up for ‘The Park’ stage, with artists such as Sparks and Max Richter among the main draws.

Alongside Sparks and Max Richter and this year’s Park Stage headliners Fever Ray, Fatboy Slim and Alt-J, other notable names confirmed for ‘The Park’ stage include Thundercat and Alison Goldfrapp, in addition to Leftfield, Shaygirl, and many more.

An excerpt from the official statement that accompanied today’s announcement reads: “Sparkling at its centre, is ‘The Park’ Stage: a vibrant home of eclectic fabulousness. Nice ’n’ neat and seemingly founded in something of a natural amphitheater, it is the perfect place to lose yourself in aural majesty. Impeccably curated, anything goes here: it’s where funk and soul, psych and punk, electro and pop merge to glorious effect.”

This year’s Glastonbury Festival returns to Worthy Farm from June 21-25 and it has already confirmed a host of line-up posters of individual areas and stages – including the bills for West Holts, Silver Hayes, Field of Avalon, Croissant Neuf, Left Field, Theatre & Circus Fields, The Common, Shangri-La, Woodsies, Arcadia, Unfairground, and Glasto Latino.

Earlier this week, electronic music legends The Chemical Brothers were also confirmed for Glastonbury 2023. The Manchester duo – made up of Tom Rowlands and Ed Simons – will perform an exclsuive DJ set on the festival’s Arcadia stage after having to cancel their appearance in 2022 due to their crew being struck down by coronavirus.

Joining them on the bill in the famous area are the likes of Floating Points, Wilkinson with Adapt, VTSS, Skepta b2b Jammer, Sherelle, Hybrid Minds, Shy FX and many more. Additionally, another returning highlight this year is Arcadia’s famous fire-breathing spider which will be powered using recycled biofuels.

This year’s Glastonbury festival is set to be headlined by Arctic Monkeys, Guns N’ Roses and Elton John. Arctic Monkeys will play the Pyramid Stage on the Friday night (June 23) of the festival, making it their third headline slot at the event. Meanwhile, GNR’s classic line-up – which includes original members Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan – will take to the stage on Saturday, June 24.

Visit Glastonbury’s official website for further information on this year’s festival.