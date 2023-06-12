‘Sped Up Songs’ Compilation Reworks Tracks From Sam Smith, The Weeknd, And More

‘Sped Up Songs’ artwork: Courtesy of Universal Music Group

Sped Up Songs, a new compilation from Universal Music Group (UMG) and groundbreaking creator collective Speed Radio, puts a fast-paced spin on pop anthems by some of music’s biggest stars.

The project features remixes from some of the most popular creators on TikTok, including Tristan Olsen – aka xxtristanxo – whose sped-up versions of The Weeknd’s “Die For You” and Sam Smith’s “I’m Not The Only One” have garnered over 34 million streams. Both feature on the compilation, alongside Olsen’s takes on Mae Stephens’ “If We Ever Broke Up,” Becky Hill’s “Remember,” and Smith’s Kim Petras collaboration, “Unholy.”

Unholy (Sped Up)

Other creators featured on Sped Up Songs include KuyaMagik, ex7stence, and Esteve, while songs come from the likes of Lana Del Rey, Ellie Goulding, Tears For Fears, and others.

“We’re excited to share this compilation of some of today’s most popular tracks that highlight the music creator community responsible for driving viral trends across media platforms,” Mike Biggane, Global EVP, Music Strategies and Tactics at UMG, said.

“Since its start, Speed Radio has been dedicated to artists and creators as the only legitimate collective that provides a path to commercial releases for creator mixes with co-signs from superstar artists such as The Weeknd, Kim Petras, and Sam Smith. We work hard to celebrate the human artistry behind these songs and will continue to shine a light on the incredible talent behind this inspiring music.”

In other sped-up song news, in April, The Cardigans shared a sped-up version of its 1996 song “Step On Me.” The official release came after a lively reworking of the track went viral on TikTok, with users creating videos set to it that covered everything from retro video game clips to animated cartoon edits.

Buy or stream Sped Up Songs: Official Remixes From Viral Creators And Speed Radio.

Sped Up Songs: Official Remixes From Viral Creators And Speed Radio tracklist:

1. “I’m Not The Only One – Sped Up” by Sam Smith, xxtristanxo

2. “Mad Love – Sped-Up Version” by Mabel

3. “Summertime Sadness – Sped Up” by Lana Del Rey

4. “A Thousand Miles – Sped Up” by Vanessa Carlton, KuyaMagik

5. “Lights – Sped-Up Version” by Ellie Goulding

6. “Die For You – Sped Up” by The Weeknd, xxtristanxo

7. “Remember – Acoustic / Sped Up” by Becky Hill, xxtristanxo

8. “Black Out Days – Sped Up” by Phantogram, Esteve

9. “Pass The Dutchie – Sped Up Version” by Musical Youth

10. “Everybody Wants To Rule The World – Sped Up Version” by Tears For Fears

11. “Make Your Own Kind Of Music – Sped Up” by Cass Elliott, ex7stence

12. “Cool For The Summer – Sped Up (Nightcore)” by Demi Lovato

13. “Say It Right – Sped Up Remix” by Nelly Furtado

14. “If We Ever Broke Up – Sped Up” by Mae Stephens, xxtristanxo

15. “Wicked Games (Sped Up)” by Kiana Lede, Esteve

16. “Unholy (feat. Kim Petras) [Sped Up]” by Sam Smith, Kim Petras, xxtristanxo

17. “All The Things She Said (Sped Up) by t.A.T.u, ex7stence