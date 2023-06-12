‘Sped Up Songs’ Compilation Reworks Tracks From Sam Smith, The Weeknd, And More
The new collection was spearheaded by creator collective Speed Radio
Sped Up Songs, a new compilation from Universal Music Group (UMG) and groundbreaking creator collective Speed Radio, puts a fast-paced spin on pop anthems by some of music’s biggest stars.
The project features remixes from some of the most popular creators on TikTok, including Tristan Olsen – aka xxtristanxo – whose sped-up versions of The Weeknd’s “Die For You” and Sam Smith’s “I’m Not The Only One” have garnered over 34 million streams. Both feature on the compilation, alongside Olsen’s takes on Mae Stephens’ “If We Ever Broke Up,” Becky Hill’s “Remember,” and Smith’s Kim Petras collaboration, “Unholy.”
Other creators featured on Sped Up Songs include KuyaMagik, ex7stence, and Esteve, while songs come from the likes of Lana Del Rey, Ellie Goulding, Tears For Fears, and others.
“We’re excited to share this compilation of some of today’s most popular tracks that highlight the music creator community responsible for driving viral trends across media platforms,” Mike Biggane, Global EVP, Music Strategies and Tactics at UMG, said.
“Since its start, Speed Radio has been dedicated to artists and creators as the only legitimate collective that provides a path to commercial releases for creator mixes with co-signs from superstar artists such as The Weeknd, Kim Petras, and Sam Smith. We work hard to celebrate the human artistry behind these songs and will continue to shine a light on the incredible talent behind this inspiring music.”
In other sped-up song news, in April, The Cardigans shared a sped-up version of its 1996 song “Step On Me.” The official release came after a lively reworking of the track went viral on TikTok, with users creating videos set to it that covered everything from retro video game clips to animated cartoon edits.
Buy or stream Sped Up Songs: Official Remixes From Viral Creators And Speed Radio.
Sped Up Songs: Official Remixes From Viral Creators And Speed Radio tracklist:
1. “I’m Not The Only One – Sped Up” by Sam Smith, xxtristanxo
2. “Mad Love – Sped-Up Version” by Mabel
3. “Summertime Sadness – Sped Up” by Lana Del Rey
4. “A Thousand Miles – Sped Up” by Vanessa Carlton, KuyaMagik
5. “Lights – Sped-Up Version” by Ellie Goulding
6. “Die For You – Sped Up” by The Weeknd, xxtristanxo
7. “Remember – Acoustic / Sped Up” by Becky Hill, xxtristanxo
8. “Black Out Days – Sped Up” by Phantogram, Esteve
9. “Pass The Dutchie – Sped Up Version” by Musical Youth
10. “Everybody Wants To Rule The World – Sped Up Version” by Tears For Fears
11. “Make Your Own Kind Of Music – Sped Up” by Cass Elliott, ex7stence
12. “Cool For The Summer – Sped Up (Nightcore)” by Demi Lovato
13. “Say It Right – Sped Up Remix” by Nelly Furtado
14. “If We Ever Broke Up – Sped Up” by Mae Stephens, xxtristanxo
15. “Wicked Games (Sped Up)” by Kiana Lede, Esteve
16. “Unholy (feat. Kim Petras) [Sped Up]” by Sam Smith, Kim Petras, xxtristanxo
17. “All The Things She Said (Sped Up) by t.A.T.u, ex7stence
MarlaJone
June 12, 2023 at 6:19 pm
Working part-time, I bring home almost $13,000 per month. I was keen to find out after hearing several others describe how much money they were able to make online. Well, it all came to pass and sb-23 completely altered my life. Now, everyone needs to try this work by using this website.
.
.
Detail Are Here———————————————————>>> easyrich47.blogspot.com