Steve Earle, Lukas Nelson, Pretenders Join 2023 Black Deer Festival Line-Up

Steve Earle - Photo: Mickey Bernal/Getty Images

Steve Earle, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, and the Pretenders are among the newly-added names to this year’s Black Deer Festival. The annual celebration of Americana, country, and beyond takes place at Eridge Park in Kent on June 16-18.

Earle will play solo and acoustic at the festival, for which the other notable new names include Midlake, Kurt Vile & the Violators, Bear’s Den, and Far From Saints, the new project featuring Kelly Jones of Stereophonics and Austin’s Patty Lynn, of The Wind and The Wave.

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real - Perennial Bloom (Back To You) (Official Lyric Video)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Accompanying them in the second wave of acts are Bonnie Light Horseman, This Is The Kit, Joanne Shaw Taylor, CMAT, Drake White, Katherine Priddy, Tami Neilson, Angeline Morrison, Simeon Hammond Dallas, Willi Carlisle, Melissa Carper, Sleep Walking Animals, Dylan LeBlanc, Bonnie Montgomery and Luke Elliot.

ADVERTISEMENT

They join the first tranche of artists who were announced by Black Deer in November, such as Bonnie Raitt, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Lucinda Williams, the Teskey Brothers, Calexico, and Allison Russell. Raitt will arrive in the wake of her triumphant night at the 65th Grammy Awards, at which she won three trophies including Song of the Year for “Just Like That,” making her the first female solo songwriter to win that award since Amy Winehouse in 2008.

Favorite fixtures of the Black Deer weekend that are confirmed to make their return include Young Folk, The Roadhouse, and Arkansas Porch Sessions. The festival promises imminent news on its artisan streetfood and drink offering, which includes the hugely popular Live Fire chefs, staged by Grillstock founders and popular authors Jon Finch and Ben Merrington) and other features such as The Great Americana Songbook, The Songwriter Sessions, Gospel Brunch, and Ozark Holler Hootenanny coming soon.

Final Tier 1 day & weekend tickets for Black Deer are available now, with day splits to follow soon. Fancy camping, pre-pitched camping upgrades and other VIP upgrades are also available.

Listen to the Black Deer Festival Presents: Folk playlist on Spotify.