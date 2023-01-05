Watch Steve Miller Play ‘Jet Airliner’ With King Calaway At Nashville’s Big Bash

Steve Miller - Photo: Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage

American-Gibraltarian country four-piece King Calaway have shared a clip of their performance at Nashville’s Big Bash, broadcast by CBS on New Year’s Eve, of the Steve Miller Band’s “Jet Airliner,” featuring Miller himself.

“Unreal start to 2023 with the legend @stevemillerband!!! Happy New Year y’all,” posted King Calaway on Instagram. The veteran guitar-slinger and multi-million-selling hitmaker, now 79, takes center stage in the clip, part of the all-star, five-hour spectacular centered at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park in Nashville. Performances also came from various clubs around the city.

The extravaganza additionally featured Brooks & Dunn, Zac Brown Band, Little Big Town, Kelsea Ballerini, Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, King Calaway, Sheryl Crow, Flo-Rida, Riley Green, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Thomas Rhett, Lainey Wilson, and The War And Treaty.

King Calaway with Steve Miller - Jet Airliner [NYE LIVE: Nashville’s Big Bash CBS Performance]

Early word from Metro Nashville Police and event officials suggests that 210,000 people were present at the event at midnight. If confirmed, this will be a new record, overtaking the total of just over 200,000 at the corresponding moment of the 2019 special. TV viewing figures from CBS and Paramount + are also awaited for the show, which last year rated second in primetime among networks, with 4.4 million viewers. The free show also featured fireworks and the signature Music Note Drop on the stroke of midnight.

“Jet Airliner,” written by singer-songwriter Paul Pena for his New Train album of 1973 – which remained unreleased until 2000 – was made famous by the Steve Miller Band after Miller heard it via the original album’s producer, and his former bandmate, Ben Sidran. The later version was included on the band’s 1977 album Book of Dreams, which was certified triple platinum in the US alone.

The single, the first of three from the set, followed by “Swingtown” and “Jungle Love,” reached No.8 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No.3 in Canada. After a busy 2022, the Steve Miller Band already have three US shows booked for March.

