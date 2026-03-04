SIGN UP

Sting’s Expanded Edition Of ‘Mercury Falling’ Gets Digital Release

The 30th anniversary commemorative edition of the artist’s 1996 album features several tracks that were previously unavailable digitally.

Sting Mercury Falling Expanded Edition
Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

It’s time to celebrate Mercury Falling all over again. A special expanded digital-only reissue of Sting’s Platinum-certified, Grammy-nominated 1996 album is out now via UMe, exactly 30 years after the album’s original release.

Mercury Falling (Expanded Edition) adds 19 bonus tracks to the original 11-song sequence. Several of those extras are available digitally for the first time as part of this release, including Sting’s recording of “Moonlight” from the 1995 romantic comedy Sabrina. Pairing music by legendary composer John Williams with lyrics from Alan and Marilyn Bergman, “Moonlight” was nominated for a Grammy and an Oscar.

Other tracks making their digital debut as part of this release include the Steve Lipson remix of “I Was Brought To My Senses,” separate club and dub mixes of “Sister Moon” by Hani, an edit of “You Touch Me,” and live versions of “You Still Touch Me,” “Lithium Sunset,” and “Message In A Bottle” from the U.K. TV show TFI Friday.

A number of era-specific B-sides and remixes round out the bonus tracks, including “The Bed’s Too Big Without You,” “Lullaby to An Anxious Child,” “Beneath a Desert Moon,” “This Was Never Meant to Be,” “The Pirate’s Bride,” “Giacomo’s Blues,” and five alternate versions of the album’s Grammy-nominated lead single “Let Your Soul Be Your Pilot.”

In addition to the Mercury Falling reissue, Sting has announced a new round of dates for his acclaimed Sting 3.0 Tour, which presents the iconic singer, songwriter, and bassist in a power trio with guitarist Dominic Miller and drummer Chris Maas The newly announced fall leg of the tour adds 20 dates in October and November, including multi-night stands in Vancouver, Seattle, and Montreal and a six-show residency at New York’s Brooklyn Paramount with special guest Fiction Plane.

Tickets for the new Sting 3.0 Tour dates are available now to members of Sting’s Fan Club, and additional presales are running throughout the week. General onsale begins Friday, March 6 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets for all previously announced dates, which kick off May 6 at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL, are available now.

Listen to the expanded edition of Sting’s Mercury Falling here.

