Supertramp Announces Three More Classic Album Vinyl Reissues

Supertramp are continuing the process of reissuing many of their seminal albums on vinyl. This latest batch includes new versions of 1977’s Even In The Quietest Moments…, 1979’s Breakfast in America, and 1982’s Famous Last Words…

The audio for all three albums were transferred at Abbey Road Studios by Miles Showell and overseen by co-producer Peter Henderson. They cut the 1/2 speed master used to press the records, which can be heard on 180g black vinyl.

Even In The Quietest Moments…, the band’s fifth LP, went Top 20 on both sides of the Atlantic and rewarded the band with its first gold-selling U.S. album. The release is bolstered by one of the band’s biggest hits, “Give A Little Bit.”

Breakfast In America was arguably even bigger, led by “The Logical Song,” which was tabbed as the first of four singles from the set (“Goodbye Stranger,” “Take The Long Way Home,” and the title track being the others). The track landed in the Top 10 in both the UK and US. It also topped the charts in Canada. Breakfast In America went Platinum just two months after it was released, and topped the charts in the US and in countries like Norway, Austria, Canada, Australia, and France.

Famous Last Words… marked the band’s last release with Roger Hodgson. It served as an apt farewell, reaching certified Gold status in both the United States and United Kingdom.

Back in July, the band announced the first albums to be released in the series: 1974’s Crime of the Century and 1975’s Crisis? What Crisis? Both reissues featured oversight from the band and co-producer Ken Scott.

In other Supertramp news, the band said goodbye to their beloved brother, Rick Davies, in September of 2025. The founder, songwriter, singer, and keyboardist of the English rock group died at 81 after battling Multiple Myeloma for over 10 years. “The Supertramp Partnership is very sad to announce the death of the Supertramp founder, Rick Davies after a long illness,” a statement read. “We had the privilege of knowing him, and playing with him for over fifty years. We offer our sincere condolences to Sue Davies.”

