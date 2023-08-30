Taking Back Sunday Announce ‘152,’ Share ‘S’old’

Taking Back Sunday - Photo: Scott Legato/Getty Images

Taking Back Sunday have announced details of their highly anticipated forthcoming album 152. To celebrate the news, the group has shared a new single entitled ‘S’old.’ Check it out below. 152 will arrive on October 27 via Fantasy Records.

Produced by Tushar Apte (Demi Lovato, Nicki Minaj) and mixed by Neal Avron (Twenty One Pilots, Bleachers), the album gets its name from the section of road in North Carolina where the band and their friends would meet up as teenagers. It also features 10 “intensely vulnerable and absorbing” new tracks, which see the four-piece offer up a new style and direction.

Taking Back Sunday - S'old (Official Music Video)

“152 offers a lot more hope and light than we first realized when we were in the thick of it, putting it all together,” the band said of the upcoming album. “We’ve been fortunate enough, through our music, to grow up with a lot of people going through the same things at the same time, and probably feeling the same way. Our hope is that you’re able to find a little bit of yourself in this new collection of songs, because you’re not alone, and neither are we.”

According to NME, “152 was also inspired by the vast period of uncertainty that blanketed the world in recent years, and sees the members reflect on the rollercoaster of emotions they faced during those times, as well as kickstart their illustrious career.”

“You would think after 20 years, we knew what each other is going to do,” said frontman Adam Lazzara. “But there were so many times making this record where I heard the initial idea and thought I knew where it would go, but then I was super surprised. It’s those kinds of surprises that make it so exciting. That’s why we all still want it so badly.”

”When we’re writing songs, the one thing we ask ourselves, ‘Is it capable of making people feel something?’” added drummer Mark O’Connell. “You try to make people feel emotion. That’s the one goal we went in with, and we think we did it.”

Pre-order 152.