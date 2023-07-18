Tangerine Dream To Tour North America During Fall 2023
The 18-date outing kicks off on September 8 in Miami.
Legendary German electronic outfit Tangerine Dream will tour North America in the fall.
The 18-date outing kicks off on September 8 in Miami, with dates also scheduled in Asheville, Atlanta, Dallas, San Diego, Los Angeles, Vancouver, Philadelphia, Montreal, and more. Tickers for the shows are now available and you can see the full schedule below.
Tangerine Dream’s current lineup is led by Thorsten Quaeschning, the chosen successor of the group’s influential founder, Edgar Froese, who died in 2015. Quaeschning will be joined on the road by Japanese musician Hoshiko Yamane and Paul Frick (of Brandt Brauer Frick).
Following on from their North American dates, Tangerine Dream Electronic will be playing two UK shows. They will play The London Palladium on Wednesday, November 8 and Manchester’s Albert Hall on Friday November 10.
The band’s latest studio album Raum was released in February 2022 and performed on their tour “From Virgin to Quantum Years 2022.” The record entered the Official UK Dance Album Chart at No. 1 among others. Raum marks Tangerine Dream’s most successful release since the 1980s and was highly praised by the press, with Resident Adviser declaring it to be “the best Tangerine Dream record in decades.”
Tangerine Dream North America Tour Dates 2023:
09/08 – Miami, FL @ Miami Beach Bandshell
09/11 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel
09/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Centre Stage
09/13 – Dallas, TX @ Ferris Wheelers
09/14 – Austin, TX @ Empire Garage
09/16 – Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey
09/17 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
09/18 – San Diego, CA @ The Magnolia
09/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Vermont
09/20 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom
09/22 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
09/24 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre
09/25 – Seattle, WA @ The Neptune
09/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Keswick Theatre
09/29 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre
09/30 – Queens, NY @ Knockdown Centre
10/01 – Montreal, QC @ Olympia – Pop Montreal
10/02 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House.
Listen to the best of Tangerine Dream on Apple Music and Spotify.