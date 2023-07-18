Tangerine Dream To Tour North America During Fall 2023

Tangerine Dream's Thorsten Quaeschning - Photo: Rune Hallested-Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Legendary German electronic outfit Tangerine Dream will tour North America in the fall.

The 18-date outing kicks off on September 8 in Miami, with dates also scheduled in Asheville, Atlanta, Dallas, San Diego, Los Angeles, Vancouver, Philadelphia, Montreal, and more. Tickers for the shows are now available and you can see the full schedule below.

Tangerine Dream’s current lineup is led by Thorsten Quaeschning, the chosen successor of the group’s influential founder, Edgar Froese, who died in 2015. Quaeschning will be joined on the road by Japanese musician Hoshiko Yamane and Paul Frick (of Brandt Brauer Frick).

Following on from their North American dates, Tangerine Dream Electronic will be playing two UK shows. They will play The London Palladium on Wednesday, November 8 and Manchester’s Albert Hall on Friday November 10.

The band’s latest studio album Raum was released in February 2022 and performed on their tour “From Virgin to Quantum Years 2022.” The record entered the Official UK Dance Album Chart at No. 1 among others. Raum marks Tangerine Dream’s most successful release since the 1980s and was highly praised by the press, with Resident Adviser declaring it to be “the best Tangerine Dream record in decades.”

Tangerine Dream North America Tour Dates 2023:

09/08 – Miami, FL @ Miami Beach Bandshell

09/11 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

09/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Centre Stage

09/13 – Dallas, TX @ Ferris Wheelers

09/14 – Austin, TX @ Empire Garage

09/16 – Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey

09/17 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

09/18 – San Diego, CA @ The Magnolia

09/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Vermont

09/20 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom

09/22 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

09/24 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

09/25 – Seattle, WA @ The Neptune

09/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Keswick Theatre

09/29 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

09/30 – Queens, NY @ Knockdown Centre

10/01 – Montreal, QC @ Olympia – Pop Montreal

10/02 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House.

