Tank And The Bangas Return With Empowering Anthem ‘DM Pretty’

Tank and the Bangas - Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Tank and The Bangas have returned with a new song, “DM Pretty.” Written as an original piece from vocalist Tarriona “Tank” Ball’s poetry collection, the song is an empowering anthem.

“I wrote ‘DM Pretty’ so that women could know that they are beautiful, dope, sexy, smart and obviously pretty,” says Ball. “I also love when people really listen to the poem in its entirety to see why he’s sliding into her DM’s…It starts off with a compliment at about 2 A.M. in hopes that charm can get them what they really want but if she already knows that she won’t be so quick to flatter…My hope is that real conversations can happen around this poem and people can truly feel seen through its intent.”

DM Pretty (Live)

Additionally, the group will take their lauded live show on the road this spring with a run of headlining tour dates. Kicking off on March 9 in Fort Worth, TX, the tour includes stops at Los Angeles’ Teragram Ballroom, Portland’s Revolution Hall, Seattle’s Neumos, Denver’s Bluebird Theater, and more.

Most recently, the band’s third studio album, Red Balloon, received a nomination for Best Progressive R&B Album at the 2023 Grammy Awards. This milestone follows the band’s Best New Artist nomination in 2020.

Red Balloon was released in May on Verve Records to widespread critical praise. Predominantly produced by Tank and the Bangas, the 16-track album includes contributions from Big Freedia, Alex Isley, Masego, Lalah Hathaway, Jacob Collier, Questlove, Trombone Shorty, Jamison Ross, The Ton3s, Georgia Anne Muldrow, and Wayne Brady.

Buy or stream “DM Pretty.”

Tank and the Bangas Tour Dates:

March 9—Fort Worth, TX—Tulips

March 11—Santa Fe, NM—Tumbleroot Distillery

March 12—Phoenix, AZ—The Crescent Ballroom

March 13—Solana Beach, CA—Belly Up

March 15—Los Angeles, CA—Teragram Ballroom

March 17—Portland, OR—Revolution Hall

March 19—Seattle, WA—Neumos

March 21—Salt Lake City, UT—Metro

March 22—Denver, CO—Bluebird Theater

March 25—Fort Collins, CO—Washington’s

March 26—Omaha, NE—The Waiting Room

March 28—Lexington, KY—The Burl

March 29—Asheville, NC— The Grey Eagle

March 31—Knoxville, TN— Big Ears Festival

April 1—Huntsville, AL—The Merry Widow

April 2—Memphis, TN—1884 Lounge

May 2—New Orleans, LA—Daze Between New Orleans*

May 13—Mill Valley, CA—Mill Valley Music Festival*

May 19—Bentonville, AR—FreshGrass / Bentonville*

* = newly announce dates