Taylor Swift Adds 2024 North American Dates To Eras Tour

Taylor Swift has announced 15 extra dates for the 2024 leg of her Eras Tour. Swift will play multiple shows in Miami, New Orleans, Indianapolis, and Toronto, kicking things off on October 18.

“Turns out it’s NOT the end of an era 😝 ,” Swift wrote on Instagram announcing the new dates. Gracie Abrams will open the new slate of concerts.

Earlier this week it was announced that in celebration of Swift’s history-making six sold-out SoFi Stadium shows in Los Angeles starting this week, the Grammy Museum is curating a special pop-up exhibit, I Can See You (Taylor’s Version) (At Grammy Museum), open now for a limited time through Monday, September 18. The exhibit is on display in the Museum’s 4th floor theater gallery.

I Can See You (Taylor’s Version) (At Grammy Museum) immerses the visitor into the world of Swift’s recent “I Can See You (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)” music video, with a display of 11 costumes and two instruments for a total of 13 artifacts from the video.

The costumes were all worn during Swift’s original Speak Now era. The music video for “I Can See You (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)” features actors Joey King and Taylor Lautner breaking Swift out of a museum vault while Presley Cash waits in the getaway car—a symbolic representation of how it has felt for Swift to have her fans help her reclaim her music. Swift wrote and directed the music video, realizing her dream of directing fight scenes and a heist storyline, with help from Director of Photography, Jonathan Sela, ASC.

Taylor Swift 2024 North American Eras Tour Dates:

10-18 Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium

10-19 Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium

10-20 Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium

10-25 New Orleans, LA – Caesars Superdome

10-26 New Orleans, LA – Caesars Superdome

10-27 New Orleans, LA – Caesars Superdome

11-01 Indianapolis, IN – Lucas Oil Stadium

11-02 Indianapolis, IN – Lucas Oil Stadium

11-03 Indianapolis, IN – Lucas Oil Stadium

11-14 Toronto, Ontario – Rogers Centre

11-15 Toronto, Ontario – Rogers Centre

11-16 Toronto, Ontario – Rogers Centre

11-21 Toronto, Ontario – Rogers Centre

11-22 Toronto, Ontario – Rogers Centre

11-23 Toronto, Ontario – Rogers Centre