Taylor Swift Named Honorary Mayor Of ‘Swiftie Clara’ Ahead Of California Eras Tour Dates

The mayor of Santa Clara announced that her town is getting ready for Taylor Swift’s tour stop at Levi’s Stadium by officially changing its name to “Swiftie Clara.”

According to the Mercury-News, Mayor Lisa Gillmor said that Swift has also been named the honorary mayor in a proclamation that said the honor was being bestowed to, “celebrate the positive local impact to the Santa Clara community, as well as the impact regionally, of Taylor Swift’s music, tours and extraordinary fanbase.”

“We’re thrilled to host an artist whose devotion to music and empowerment sets such a positive example for so many people of all ages in the world and that’s why we’re doing this,” Gillmor said, before playing a video where she references a number of Swift’s songs. “So get ready to see ‘sparks fly’ as ‘the crowds in the stands went wild’ and to ‘shake it off’ while being a part of an unforgettable experience at Levi’s Stadium,” Gillmor added.

The two shows at Levi’s Stadium arrive ahead of the tour’s final shows, set for August 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, and 9 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.

Earlier this week, Swift made history by achieving “the biggest debut for an album this year” with Speak Now (Taylor’s Version). The album registered first-week sales of 716 thousand album equivalents in the US and over 1 million album equivalents worldwide, landing her at the top spot on the Billboard 200.

At the same time, the record made history by scoring “the biggest sales week for a re-recorded album ever,” besting even the 1 million first-week global consumption of Red (Taylor’s Version) in 2021. Also, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) notched the “second biggest vinyl sales week in Nielsen history,” following Swift’s Midnights. In addition, Taylor is the first living artist in nearly 60 years with four of the top ten on the Billboard 200 with Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), Midnights, Lover, and Folklore.

