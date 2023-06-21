Taylor Swift, Lil Wayne, Shaq, And More Help Announce U.S. Women’s World Cup Roster

Taylor Swift - Photo: Scott Legato/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

On Wednesday (June 21), a number of celebrities including Taylor Swift and Tim Howard (U.S. Men’s Soccer goalie) linked up to introduce the official USWNT FIFA Women’s World Cup roster.

Led by President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, the announcement video featured appearances by Swift, Megan Thee Stallion, Shaquille O’Neal, Issa Rae, Tina Fey, Mariska Hargitay, Lil Wayne, Gabrielle Union, Blake Lively, John Cena, Sophia Bush, and Quinta Brunson. Check out the video below.

Introducing the USWNT's 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Roster

Yesterday, Taylor Swift announced an additional run of international tour dates, which will represent her first 2024 dates of the Eras Tour. Next year, Swift will play shows in Japan, Australia, Singapore, Europe, and the UK. Check out the complete list of new dates below.

Earlier this month, Swift announced the first round of international dates to The Eras Tour. Latin American shows will be supported by Sabrina Carpenter and produced by Taylor Swift Touring.

In other Swift news, she recently revealed that she will be releasing “Cruel Summer” as a single four years after it appeared on the 2019 album Lover.

The news was revealed during a performance in Pittsburgh, explaining how the Covid-19 pandemic prevented the track from being released as a standalone track.

Lil Wayne has been staying busy, too. Earlier this month, fans got an exclusive glimpse behind-the-scenes of the official music video for “Got Money,” as Young Money artistsLil Wayne and Mack Maine provide insights in the latest episode of Vevo Footnotes. This exclusive content is part of Vevo’s celebration to honor the historic 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop.

In the episode, Lil Wayne shares that the music video’s cinematic approach was inspired by specific scenes from the film Inside Man, which resonated with the vibe of the song. He reveals that they filmed on the same day as the “A Milli” video shoot, resulting in a long day of filming.

