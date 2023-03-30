Taylor Swift Scores 189th Hot 100 Single

Taylor Swift - Photo: Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images

Taylor Swift’s “All of the Girls You Loved Before” has landed at No.12 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking her 189th career entry on the chart, extending her record for the most among women. The song was one of four she released before kicking off The Eras Tour.

Swift has also now debuted at least one song on the Hot 100 each year since 2006, when she earned her first with “Tim McGraw” in September of that year. Her uninterrupted run of debuts marks the longest active streak among all artists and bands.

Earlier this week, Swift also made history on the Billboard 200 chart, as seven of her albums placed in the top 40 simultaneously. Swift is only the second act to chart at least seven albums in the top 40 at the same time, after Whitney Houston posthumously achieved the feat in 2012.

Also this week, Swift Drake, and Imagine Dragons led the winners at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards, which took place in Los Angeles on March 27. The ceremony was held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and celebrated the best in music from the last 12 months.

Swift was awarded the Innovator Award at the event, which is given to artists who have “impacted global pop culture throughout their career.” She was presented with the trophy by Phoebe Bridgers, while before the pop icon gave an acceptance speech, a video with tributes from the likes of Dolly Parton, Selena Gomez, and Ed Sheeran was shown.

“I never a single time woke up in the morning and thought, ‘You know what I’m going to do today? I’m gonna go innovate some stuff. Things need to be innovated, and I’m going to be the one that does it,’” Swift said afterward. “What I did do was try to make the right decision for me at the time, whether or not it had ever been successfully done before.

“And I think maybe that might be the key because oftentimes in any industry, people are looking for a precedent or, you know, data that shows this idea is a good one, or a feasible one. People want an example of something working before. I think the coolest ideas or moves or choices are the new ones – the ones that set a new precedent.”

