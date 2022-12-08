Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ Named Top Platinum Album By RIAA

Taylor Swift – Photo: Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

Taylor Swift’s latest album Midnights has been named the top platinum album of 2022 by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

The company has announced the 13 albums and 68 singles that were certified gold and platinum over the course of the last 12 months.

In the top spot for albums is Midnights, which has been certified double-platinum after selling more than 2 million units since its release.

Elsewhere in the singles list, Em Beihold’s “Numb Little Bug” ranked as a platinum single, alongside Lil Baby’s “In A Minute” and “Right On,” Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl,” OneRepublic’s “I Ain’t Worried,” and more. The gold singles list featured Armani White’s “BILLIE EILISH,” dv4d’s “Romantic Homicide,” GloRilla’s Cardi B collaboration “Tomorrow 2,” and others.

In a statement, RIAA Chairman and CEO Mitch Glazier said: “Incredible voices and collaborations were celebrated this year with coveted RIAA Gold & Platinum awards, honoring artists’ creative efforts, reflecting fan engagement and recognizing commercial successes alongside label partners. Music is a powerful connector, and these milestone achievements acknowledge the dynamic reach of the very best in 2022!”

The RIAA list is just one of a number of achievements Swift has scored in recent months. Earlier this week (December 7), she was crowned winner of Female Artist of 2022, Album of 2022, and Music Video of 2022 for “Anti-Hero” at the People’s Choice Awards.

The ceremony followed Midnights returning to the top of the Billboard 200 chart last month, over a month after the record was originally released. The feat made it the first album to tally at least 200,000 units in each of its first four weeks of release since Adele’s 25 nearly seven years ago.

Earlier in November, Swift earned yet another achievement, becoming the first artist to spend an entire year at No.1. She earned a record-extending 52nd week atop the chart (non-consecutively), thanks to the continued acclaim of her latest album Midnights. The album added a second week at No.1 on the Billboard 200 with 342,000 equivalent album units earned, according to Luminate. That’s the largest second-week total for an album since Adele’s 25 drew 1.162 million in its second frame on the chart dated December 19, 2015. That news was first reported by Billboard.

