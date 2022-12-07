Taylor Swift, BTS Among Winners At 2022 People’s Choice Awards

Taylor Swift - Photo: Samir Hussein/Redferns

Taylor Swift, BTS, Lizzo, Selena Gomez and actress Elizabeth Olsen each won multiple awards at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards, which were presented Tuesday, December 6, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. Kenan Thompson hosted the show, which aired on both NBC and E!

Swift won three awards – the female artist of 2022, the music video of 2022 (“Anti-Hero”) and the album of 2022 (Midnights, which has topped the Billboard 200 in five of its first six weeks).

BTS won two awards – the group of 2022 and the concert tour of 2022. In addition, BTS’ Jung Kook won the collaboration song of 2022 for his featured role on Charlie Puth’s “Left and Right.” That spunky collaboration debuted and peaked at No. 22 on the Billboard Hot 100 in July.

Lizzo won the song of 2022 People’ Choice Award for “About Damn Time,” as well as a previously announced honorary award, the People’s Champion award. “About Damn Time,” which topped the Hot 100 for two weeks in July and August, is nominated for both record and song of the year at the upcoming Grammy Awards.

Gomez won the comedy TV star of 2022 for her role in Only Murders in the Building and the social celebrity of 2022.

Olsen, the star of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, won the female movie star of 2022 and the action movie star of 2022.

Stranger Things was also a double winner. It was named the [TV] show of 2022 and also the sci-fi/fantasy show of 2022. Despite winning the top movie award – the movie of 2022 – Doctor Strange…, strangely, did not win as the action movie of 2022; that award went to Top Gun: Maverick.

There were some surprises in the music categories. Becky G beat Bad Bunny for the Latin artist of 2022. Carrie Underwood beat both Luke Combs and Morgan Wallen for the country artist of 2022.

Shania Twain won a special award, the Music Icon award. She also performed a medley of her greatest hits as well as her new single “Waking Up Dreaming.”

Lauren Spencer-Smith, who was nominated as the new artist of 2022, but lost to Latto, performed her hit song “Fingers Crossed.” Ryan Reynolds received the third previously-announced special award, the People’s Icon award.

The 2022 People’s Choice Awards winners are as follows:

The male artist of 2022: WINNER: Harry Styles

The female artist of 2022: WINNER: Taylor Swift

The group of 2022: WINNER: BTS

The song of 2022 WINNER: “About Damn Time” – Lizzo

The album of 2022: WINNER: Midnights – Taylor Swift

The country artist of 2022: WINNER: Carrie Underwood

The Latin artist of 2022: WINNER: Becky G

The new artist of 2022: WINNER: Latto

The music video of 2022: WINNER: “Anti-Hero” – Taylor Swift

The collaboration song of 2022: WINNER: “Left and Right” – Charlie Puth Featuring Jung Kook

The concert tour of 2022: WINNER: BTS Permission to Dance on Stage

The social celebrity of 2022: WINNER: Selena Gomez

The movie of 2022: WINNER: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

The comedy movie of 2022: WINNER: The Adam Project

The action movie of 2022: WINNER: Top Gun: Maverick

The drama movie of 2022: WINNER: Don’t Worry Darling

The male movie star of 2022: WINNER: Chris Hemsworth – Thor: Love and Thunder

The female movie star of 2022: WINNER: Elizabeth Olsen – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

The drama movie star of 2022: WINNER: Austin Butler – Elvis

The comedy movie star of 2022: WINNER: Adam Sandler – Hustle

The action movie star of 2022: WINNER: Elizabeth Olsen – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

The show of 2022: WINNER: Stranger Things

The drama show of 2022: WINNER: Grey’s Anatomy

The comedy show of 2022: WINNER: Never Have I Ever

The reality show of 2022: WINNER: The Kardashians

The competition show of 2022: WINNER: The Voice

The male TV star of 2022: WINNER: Noah Schnapp – Stranger Things

The female TV star of 2022: WINNER: Ellen Pompeo – Grey’s Anatomy

The drama TV star of 2022: WINNER: Mariska Hargitay – Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

The comedy TV star of 2022: WINNER: Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building

The daytime talk show of 2022: WINNER: The Kelly Clarkson Show

The nighttime talk show of 2022: WINNER: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

The competition contestant of 2022: WINNER: Selma Blair – Dancing with the Stars

The reality TV star of 2022: WINNER: Khloé Kardashian – The Kardashians

The bingeworthy show of 2022: WINNER: Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

The sci-fi/fantasy show of 2022: WINNER: Stranger Things

The social star of 2022: WINNER: Mr Beast

The comedy act of 2022: WINNER: Kevin Hart: Reality Check

The game changer of 2022: WINNER: Serena Williams

The pop podcast of 2022: WINNER: Archetypes: Meghan Markle