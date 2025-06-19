ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Jaws 2025
ADVERTISEMENT
Jaws 2025
ADVERTISEMENT
Jaws 2025 2025
SIGN UP

Teyana Taylor’s ‘The Album’ Receives RIAA Gold Certification

Taylor’s ambitious third album was first released on June 19, 2020.

Published on

Cover: Courtesy of Def Jam Recordings

As The Album celebrates its fifth anniversary, Teyana Taylor’s third album has been certified Gold by the RIAA. First released on June 19—Juneteenth—2020, The Album was the last music Taylor released before announcing her fourth album, Escape Room, earlier this month. With that announcement, Taylor released “Long Time,” her first new song in five years. Escape Room is due out in August.

uDiscover Rewards Program
uDiscover Rewards Program
uDiscover Rewards Program

Earlier this month, Taylor was presented with gold plaques for her albums The Album and 2018’s K.T.S.E. during an appearance on The Today Show. “This is crazy,” Taylor said upon receiving the plaques, after spending a moment seemingly speechless. Taylor also received plaques for a couple of her singles, which have gone platinum.

Teyana Taylor - Long Time

Click to load video

Featuring collaborations with Erykah Badu, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Kehlani, Future, and many more, The Album is a sprawling project that came from a long creative process. In 2018, Taylor released the seven-track album K.T.S.E. (Keep That Same Energy) which was produced by Kanye West during his 2018 Wyoming sessions. Taylor later said that she wanted to record a longer album, which came through on The Album, which eventually clocked in at 23 tracks, split up into five suites, one for each letter of the word “album.”

Though she took years between musical releases, Taylor has kept plenty busy. The past few years have seen Taylor invest in an acting career, with real returns and acclaim. In 2023, Taylor starred in A.V. Rockwell’s film A Thousand And One, and her performance was lauded, going on to win the Breakthrough Performance award from the National Board Of Review. Taylor also appeared in 2023’s White Men Can’t Jump and the 2025 Tyler Perry film Straw. Later in 2025, she’ll also star in Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another and will appear opposite Kim Kardashian, Glenn Close, and Naomi Watts in the upcoming Ryan Murphy series All’s Fair.

Listen to Teyana Taylor’s “Long Time” now.

Related Topics:
Click to comment
Comments are temporarily disabled and will return shortly.
Frank Zappa
Frank Zappa
Cheaper Than Cheep
Super Deluxe Edition Box Set
ORDER NOW
ABBA
ABBA
ABBA (50th Anniversary)
Color Vinyl Box Set
ORDER NOW
Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey
The Emancipation of Mimi: 20th Anniversary Edition 5LP Box Set
ORDER NOW
Most Popular
Tony Scott, artist who invented New Age music and composed Music for Zen Meditation
Tony Scott: How A Bebop Jazz Clarinetist Invented New Age Music
LGBTQ-Women-in-Music
A Brief History of Queer And Trans Women In American Music
uDiscover Music image background
Bob Marley Exodus
‘Exodus’: Behind The Bob Marley Classic That Still Inspires Movements
More Most Popular uDiscover Music - More
Keyshia Cole
Keyshia Cole
The Way It Is
Limited Edition Rose Garden 2LP
ORDER NOW
Yusuf / Cat Stevens
Yusuf / Cat Stevens
Saturnight (Live in Tokyo)
Limited Edition LP
ORDER NOW
Steely Dan
Steely Dan
The Royal Scam
LP
ORDER NOW
uDiscover Music - Back To Top
uDiscover Music - Back To Top