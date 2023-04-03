The All-American Rejects Announce ‘Wet Hot All-American Summer’ Tour

The All-American Rejects - Photo: Paul Harries (Courtesy of Live Nation)

The All-American Rejects have announced their highly anticipated return to the stage with the Wet Hot All-American Summer Tour, their first headlining tour in nearly a decade.

Produced by Live Nation, the 27-city tour kicks off on August 11 at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa, Florida. The run will make stops across the U.S. in Boston, Massachusetts, Nashville, Tennessee, Los Angeles, California, and more before wrapping up in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at Zoo Amphitheatre on October 14.

Speaking on their upcoming dates, the band said: “We’ve been trying to get out on the road in a proper way for the last few years. We finally realized after playing When We Were Young that the world was ready to pull out of their ‘guilty pleasure chest’ and celebrate the soundtrack of their youth. When New Found Glory, The Starting Line, Motion City Soundtrack, and The Get Up Kids signed on, the feeling was ‘This is a celebration of summers gone by.’ It’s time to embrace the cumulative joy of growing up. First we got you to ‘Swing Swing,’ then we became your ‘Dirty Little Secret,’ and you thought ‘It Would End Tonight’ so we could ‘Move Along,’ then we ‘Gave You Hell’ for denying the fact that we’re the band you listened to your entire lives, whether you liked it or not.”

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale beginning Tuesday, April 4. Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week. The general on-sale will start Friday, April 7 at 10AM Local Time.

Visit The All-American Rejects’ official website for more information.

The All-American Rejects Tour Dates:

Fri Jun 16 – Kansas City, KS – Phase Fest

Fri Aug 11 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre*

Sat Aug 12 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheater^

Mon Aug 14 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheatre*

Tue Aug 15 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center^

Thu Aug 17 – Philadelphia, PA – Skyline Stage at the Mann^

Fri Aug 18 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway*

Sat Aug 19 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater*

Mon Aug 21 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater*

Tue Aug 22 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre @ Freedom Hill*

Thu Aug 24 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park*

Fri Aug 25 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium*

Sun Aug 27 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory*

Fri Sep 22 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium!

Sat Sep 23 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Great Saltair Amphitheater!

Mon Sep 25 – Spokane, WA – Northern Quest Amphitheater!

Tue Sep 26 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre!

Wed Sep 27 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater!

Fri Sep 29 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre!

Sat Sep 30 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre!

Mon Oct 02 – Bakersfield, CA – Mechanics Bank Theater!

Tue Oct 03 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater!

Fri Oct 06 – San Diego, CA – Gallagher Square at Petco Park!

Sat Oct 07 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre!

Sun Oct 08 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater!

Tue Oct 10 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP!#

Thu Oct 12 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall!

Sat Oct 14 – Oklahoma City, OK – Zoo Amphitheatre!

* = With Support From New Found Glory, The Starting Line, The Get Up Kids

^ = With Support From New Found Glory, The Get Up Kids

! = With Support From New Found Glory, Motion City Soundtrack, The Get Up Kids

#On Sale Fri, April 14th, Citi Presale Tuesday April 11