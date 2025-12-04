The Beach Boys & Jon Pardi To Perform at National Christmas Tree Lighting

Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The Beach Boys and Jon Pardi are celebrating the holiday season, performing at the 103rd National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony. The event is being held on the Ellipse at The White House and President’s Park on December 4. Great American Family will air the special on Friday, Dec. 5 at 8 p.m. ET, which will then stream on Great American Pure Flix until Jan. 31, 2026.

Other notable performers include Alana Springsteen, Brett Young, Gabby Barrett, Jillian Cardarelli, Matthew West, and Warren Zeiders. The evening’s performances will be led by Music Director Tariqh Akoni, backed by The United States Navy Band Commodores.

“Joyfully, I am honored to announce that @thebeachboys will be performing at the 2025 National Christmas Tree Lighting in Washington, D.C.,” Beach Boys founding member Mike Love shared on Instagram. The group, which previously sang at the lighting ceremony in 2017, will likely perform classics from 1964’s The Beach Boys Christmas Album, including “Little Saint Nick,” “The Man With All The Toys,” and “Frosty The Snowman.”

Much of this year for the Beach Boys has been about celebrating the life and legacy of Brian Wilson, who passed away on June 11. At this year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony, Elton John performed a tribute to late Beach Boys legend. “In 1970, when I first came to Los Angeles, Danny Hutton from Three Dog Night took me and Bernie Taupin around to meet Brian Wilson — and I was scared sh–less,” John said before performing the Beach Boys’ 1966 classic, “God Only Knows.” “Because he was my idol, my biggest influence when it came to writing songs on the piano.”

Meanwhile, Jon Pardi, who released his Merry Christmas from Jon Pardi album in 2023, is gearing up for select Christmas-themed shows in Florida. The country star will head to St. Augustine from Dec. 12-13, Hollywood on Dec. 18, and Tampa on Dec. 19. Recently, he announced new dates for his Honkytonk Hollywood Tour in support of his fifth album, Honkytonk Hollywood (released in April). The 2026 leg kicks off on March 20 in Bossier City, LA, with special guests Ashley Cooke and Zach John King. Pardi will then head to the UK for various dates in May alongside Randall King. This year, Pardi’s title track from 2022’s Mr. Saturday Night (among a few Pardi tracks) was a trending favorite on TikTok.

