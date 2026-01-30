The Black Crowes And Whiskey Myers Detail Joint US Tour

Photo: Errol Colandro; Courtesy of Live Nation

Two major rock acts, The Black Crowes and Whiskey Myers, have just announced a co-headlining US tour. The two acts will hit more than 40 cities on their Southern Hospitality tour, which will feature Southall as an opener.

The run kicks off on May 17 in Austin, and will stop in Nashville, Raleigh, New York City, Detroit, Denver, Salt Lake City and more during the run. On August 17, The Black Crowes and Whiskey Myers will headline Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl alongside Tedeschi Trucks Band, which will be the three artists’ first joint show at the venue. An artist presale for tickets will open on Tuesday, February 3 at 12pm local time—additional presales through Citi and Mastercard will follow. The general onsale begins Friday, February 6 at 10am local time.

It's Like That

Watch this video on YouTube

Click to load video

Ahead of the tour, The Black Crowes will also release their new album, A Pound Of Feathers, which is due out on March 13. The release and forthcoming tour mark the culmination of a resurgence for the band, who in 2025 earned a Grammy nomination for Best Rock Album (for Happiness Bastards) and their first nomination for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Whiskey Myers will also bring a new album on the tour. The Texas rockers released their latest full-length, Whomp Whack Thunder, in October 2025. The album featured production from lauded artist Jay Joyce, who has worked with Emmylou Harris, Zac Brown Band, Little Big Town, Eric Church and Cage the Elephant over the years. Although their studio recordings have received acclaim, they’re perhaps best known for their high-energy live performances—they’ve played over 3,000 shows since 2007, and headlined storied venues like Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre and Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium.

Listen to The Black Crowes’ new single, “It’s Like That” here.