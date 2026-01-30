SIGN UP

The Black Crowes And Whiskey Myers Detail Joint US Tour

The run includes a headlining Hollywood Bowl show with Tedeschi Trucks Band.

Published on

The Black Crowes photo by Errol Colandro
Photo: Errol Colandro; Courtesy of Live Nation

Two major rock acts, The Black Crowes and Whiskey Myers, have just announced a co-headlining US tour. The two acts will hit more than 40 cities on their Southern Hospitality tour, which will feature Southall as an opener.

The run kicks off on May 17 in Austin, and will stop in Nashville, Raleigh, New York City, Detroit, Denver, Salt Lake City and more during the run. On August 17, The Black Crowes and Whiskey Myers will headline Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl alongside Tedeschi Trucks Band, which will be the three artists’ first joint show at the venue. An artist presale for tickets will open on Tuesday, February 3 at 12pm local time—additional presales through Citi and Mastercard will follow. The general onsale begins Friday, February 6 at 10am local time.


Click to load video

Ahead of the tour, The Black Crowes will also release their new album, A Pound Of Feathers, which is due out on March 13. The release and forthcoming tour mark the culmination of a resurgence for the band, who in 2025 earned a Grammy nomination for Best Rock Album (for Happiness Bastards) and their first nomination for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Whiskey Myers will also bring a new album on the tour. The Texas rockers released their latest full-length, Whomp Whack Thunder, in October 2025. The album featured production from lauded artist Jay Joyce, who has worked with Emmylou Harris, Zac Brown Band, Little Big Town, Eric Church and Cage the Elephant over the years. Although their studio recordings have received acclaim, they’re perhaps best known for their high-energy live performances—they’ve played over 3,000 shows since 2007, and headlined storied venues like Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre and Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium.

Listen to The Black Crowes’ new single, “It’s Like That” here.

Related Topics:
The Beatles
The Beatles
Anthology Collection
12LP Box Set
ORDER NOW
The Smashing Pumpkins - Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness Super Deluxe 6LP
The Smashing Pumpkins
Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness
Super Deluxe 6LP
ORDER NOW
The Velvet Underground & Nico
The Velvet Underground & Nico
(Vinylphyle)
1LP
ORDER NOW
Most Popular
uDiscover Music image background
Miles Davis Birth Of The Cool
‘Birth Of The Cool’: How Miles Davis Started A Jazz Revolution
A performance of Lady Marmalade, one of the best music videos of the 00s
The Best Music Videos of the 00s: A Decade Like No Other
Fania Records Story featured image 1000
Fania Records: How A New York Label Took Salsa To The World
More Most Popular uDiscover Music - More
The Rolling Stones - Black And Blue 5LP and Blu-ray
The Rolling Stones
Black And Blue
5LP and Blu-ray
ORDER NOW
Guns N' Roses - Live Era
Guns N' Roses
Live Era '87-'93
4LP
ORDER NOW
Bob Marley & The Wailers
Bob Marley & The Wailers
LIVE!
Splatter Color 1LP
ORDER NOW
uDiscover Music - Back To Top
uDiscover Music - Back To Top