The Last Dinner Party Announces First-Ever North American Tour

The Last Dinner Party - Photo: Matthew Baker/Getty Images

The Last Dinner Party has announced its first-ever North American tour. The quintet will begin the run on October 31 at The Atlantis in Washington D.C. before heading to New York City and Philadelphia. The band will then head west and play a show at the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles, California. The band will conclude the run on November 9 at the Bottom Lounge in Chicago.

The band shared the news on Instagram, writing, “Dearest friends across the Pond, we are finally coming for you this Autumn! We are beyond excited for our first shows ever in the great cities of Washington, D.C., New York City, Philadelphia, Los Angeles & Chicago. We’ll be joined by beloveds @brigittecallsmebaby @mothermarymusic…Register for presale tickets now—link in Bio/Story. Presale tickets available tomorrow, Tuesday 19th September, at 10am local. General on sale starts Friday 22nd September at 10am local. We can’t wait to see your beautiful faces.” Check out the entire post here.

Back in June, the band shared its second single, “Sinner.” Produced by frequent Arctic Monkeys collaborator James Ford, “Sinner” builds on the atmosphere the group introduced listeners to with their debut single, “Nothing Matters.” With punctuated vocals and dramatic hooks, the band has already established a clear identity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Guitarist Lizzie Mayland reflected on “Sinner,” explaining: “‘Sinner’ is a story of self-acceptance, and the longing for the past and present self to become one. Born from a breakbeat drum sample, ‘Sinner’ is punctuated by ripping guitar lines and harmony-filled vocal breakdowns.” The single arrived accompanied by a live video, which shows the group performing the song in a spotlit empty banquet hall, dressed to the nines with a historic flair.

Since their first single release, the band has spent much of its time on the road, where it’ll continue to be for the rest of the year. Beyond a massive Glastonbur sety, the group has performed opening slots for Florence and the Machine, and wrapped its festival run with sets at Green Man, End of the Road, Latitude, and Reading & Leeds.

Visit The Last Dinner Party’s official website for more information.