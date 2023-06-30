Alt-Pop Darlings The Last Dinner Party Share Their New Single ‘Sinner’

The Last Dinner Party - Artwork: Courtesy of UMG

Riding high after their debut Glastonbury performance, U.K. five-piece The Last Dinner Party has shared its second single, “Sinner.” Produced by frequent Arctic Monkeys collaborator James Ford, “Sinner” builds on the atmosphere the group introduced listeners to with their debut single, “Nothing Matters.” With punctuated vocals and dramatic hooks, the band has already established a clear identity.

Guitarist Lizzie Mayland reflected on “Sinner,” explaining: “‘Sinner’ is a story of self-acceptance, and the longing for the past and present self to become one. Born from a breakbeat drum sample, ‘Sinner’ is punctuated by ripping guitar lines and harmony-filled vocal breakdowns.” The single is accompanied by a live video, which shows the group performing the song in a spotlit empty banquet hall, dressed to the nines with a historic flair.

Since their first single release, the band has spent much of its time on the road, where it’ll continue to be for the rest of the year. Beyond Glastonbury, the group has performed opening slots for Florence and the Machine, and will continue its festival run with sets at Green Man, End of the Road, Latitude, and Reading & Leeds. By the time the summer season comes to an end, the baroque Brixton outfit will be heading out on a U.K. headlining tour, followed by an arena tour of the U.K. and Europe supporting Hozier.

Speaking to NME earlier this year, singer Abigail Morris reflected on their upcoming debut album; “It’s coming, you know, it’s alive. We did it in Church Studios in Crouch Hill, with James Ford, who’s a fucking wonderful, kind, talented man, who really just understood us in a way that no one else has musically. It was just a complete dream come true. There’s been so much intensity around us for so long, so it was nice to have that month of peace.”

The Last Dinner Party Live Tour

3rd July – Montreux Jazz Festival, Montreux Switzerland

8th July – Bilbao BBK Live, Bilbao

20th July – Hare & Hounds, Birmingham SOLD OUT

21st July – Latitude Festival, Southwold

22nd July – Bodega Social, Nottingham SOLD OUT

23rd July – Truck Festival, Stevenage

27th July – Headrow House. Leeds SOLD OUT

28th July – The Deaf Institute, Manchester SOLD OUT

29th July – Y Not Festival, Derbyshire

4th August – Smukfest, Skanderborg

12th August – Boardmasters, Newquay

14th August – O2 Academy, Liverpool (w/ First Aid Kit)

15th August – O2 Academy, Liverpool (w/ First Aid Kit)

16th August – O2 Academy, Edinburgh (w/ First Aid Kit)

18th August – Paredes De Coura, Coura Portugal

20th August – Green Man, Brecon Beacons

25th August – Reading Festival

26th August – Leeds Festival

31st August – End of the Road Festival, Salisbury

1st September – 3rd September – Electric Picnic, Stradbelly

8th October – Blackpool Central Library

9th October – King Tut’s, Glasgow

10th October – The Cluny, Newcastle

12th October – Academy 2, Manchester

14th October – Live at Leeds

15th October – The Welly, Hull

17th October – EartH, London

19th October – Portland Arms, Cambridge

20th – 22nd October – Sŵn Festival, Cardiff

22nd October – Fleece, Bristol

27th October – London Calling Festival, Amsterdam

26th November – Avicii Arena, Stockholm (w/ Hozier)

28th November – Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam (w/ Hozier)

29th November – Zenith, Paris (w/ Hozier)

2nd December – Velodrome, Berlin (w/ Hozier)

3rd December – Wiener Stadthalle, Vienna (w/ Hozier)

5th December – Sporthall, Hamburg (w/ Hozier)

6th December – Sportovni Hala Fortuna, Prague (w/ Hozier)

8th December – Forest National, Brussels (w/ Hozier)

10th December – M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool (w/ Hozier)

11th December – OVO Hydro, Glasgow (w/ Hozier)

13th December – Resorts World Arena, Birmingham (w/ Hozier)

15th December – OVO Wembley Arena, London (w/ Hozier)

17th December – SSE Arena, Belfast (w/ Hozier)

19th December – 3Arena, Dublin (w/ Hozier