The Last Dinner Party Set The Table With Debut Single ‘Nothing Matters’
The London-based five piece had built up buzz with a string of live sets
In 2023, it’s difficult for a band to be elusive online, but The Last Dinner Party have managed to pull it off, releasing their debut single today after existing for a year only on live stages and in fan recordings.
The Londoners’ debut, “Nothing Matters,” is a grand announcement to a larger audience; a romantic track with operatic rock vocals and a cinematic video to accompany it.
Abigail Morris (vocals), Georgia Davies (bass), Lizzie Mayland (guitar), Aurora Nishevci (keys), and Emily Roberts (lead guitar) played their first live show a little over 18 months ago, and since then have played a series of UK club gigs and opened for major shows including The Rolling Stones at London’s Hyde Park. Despite their rising star, fans couldn’t listen to any studio recordings of their music, until today.
Produced by James Ford, the atmospheric track recalls acts with a penchant for the decadent, like Siouxsie and the Banshees and Kate Bush. Directed by Saorla Houston and the band, the video for “Nothing Matters” pairs well to create a distinctive picture of the group. Opening on a Victorian-inspired funeral, Morris sings, “I have my sentence now / At last I know just how you felt / I dig my fingers in / Expecting more than just the skin.” Other scenes include an actual dinner party, and the girls in white dresses that recall the five Lisbon sisters in The Virgin Suicides.
Speaking to NME, Davies reflected on what it’s like to finally release music, explaining, “I’m kind of going to miss our era of being like, ‘Yeah, we don’t have any songs.’ It’s kind of a flex to be like, ‘We’ve got nothing out, come to the show’… The build-up has been immense. So yeah, it will be a relief to get out there, and show our families”
This summer, the group are set to tour with Florence and the Machine and play a string of festival dates. See the full itinerary below.
Buy or stream “Nothing Matters.”
