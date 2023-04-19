The Last Dinner Party Set The Table With Debut Single ‘Nothing Matters’

The Last Dinner Party - Photo: Courtesy of Island Records

In 2023, it’s difficult for a band to be elusive online, but The Last Dinner Party have managed to pull it off, releasing their debut single today after existing for a year only on live stages and in fan recordings.

The Londoners’ debut, “Nothing Matters,” is a grand announcement to a larger audience; a romantic track with operatic rock vocals and a cinematic video to accompany it.

The Last Dinner Party - Nothing Matters

Abigail Morris (vocals), Georgia Davies (bass), Lizzie Mayland (guitar), Aurora Nishevci (keys), and Emily Roberts (lead guitar) played their first live show a little over 18 months ago, and since then have played a series of UK club gigs and opened for major shows including The Rolling Stones at London’s Hyde Park. Despite their rising star, fans couldn’t listen to any studio recordings of their music, until today.

Produced by James Ford, the atmospheric track recalls acts with a penchant for the decadent, like Siouxsie and the Banshees and Kate Bush. Directed by Saorla Houston and the band, the video for “Nothing Matters” pairs well to create a distinctive picture of the group. Opening on a Victorian-inspired funeral, Morris sings, “I have my sentence now / At last I know just how you felt / I dig my fingers in / Expecting more than just the skin.” Other scenes include an actual dinner party, and the girls in white dresses that recall the five Lisbon sisters in The Virgin Suicides.

Speaking to NME, Davies reflected on what it’s like to finally release music, explaining, “I’m kind of going to miss our era of being like, ‘Yeah, we don’t have any songs.’ It’s kind of a flex to be like, ‘We’ve got nothing out, come to the show’… The build-up has been immense. So yeah, it will be a relief to get out there, and show our families”

This summer, the group are set to tour with Florence and the Machine and play a string of festival dates. See the full itinerary below.

Buy or stream “Nothing Matters.”

The Last Dinner Party Live Dates:

25th April – Camden Assembly, London SOLD OUT

11th May – The Great Escape Festival

12th May – the Bullingdon, Oxford

13th May – FIND JOY All Dayer, Bristol

26th May – HowTheLightGetsIn, Hay-on-Wye

27th May – Moles, Bath

26th June – Musgrave Park, Cork

20th July – Hare and Hounds, Birmingham

21st July – Latitude Festival, Southwold

22nd July – Bodega, Nottingham

23rd July – Truck Festival, Oxfordshire

27th July – Headrow House, Leeds

28th July – Deaf Institute, Manchester

29th July – Y Not Festival, Derbyshire

4th August – Smukfest, Skanderborg

12th August – Boardmasters, Cornwall

14th August – O2 Academy, Liverpool

15th August – O2 Academy, Liverpool

16th August – O2 Academy, Edinburgh

20th August – Green Man Festival, Brecon Beacons

25th August – Reading Festival

26th August – Leeds Festival

2nd September – Electric Picnic, Stradbally