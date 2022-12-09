The Lathums Return With Tender Ballad ‘Turmoil’

The Lathums – Photo: Ewan Ogden (Courtesy of Maintain Perspective PR)

The Lathums have returned with a tender, piano-led ballad called “Turmoil,” which finds frontman Alex Moore documenting the complexities of love.

The track is the latest to be taken from the Wigan band’s highly-anticipated second album, From Nothing To A Little Bit More.

“Turmoil” captures all different angles of love – from the butterfly-in-stomach beginnings to the stomach-churning ends – over a clean, classic piano melody. “But I’m stuck with turmoil/I gotta give it to you,” Moore sings. “Still my beating heart/I’ve got a lot to lose/Say you don’t care/But I know that you do.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The accompanying video features Moore singing passionately while guitarist Scott Concepcion plays the piano in a sparse lock-up and the singer’s dog, George, sits by his feet.

The Lathums - Turmoil

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

“I’ve only had like one proper girlfriend, and it’s definitely like three different steps all in one album,” Moore said in a press release of the emotions captured on “Turmoil” and the album as a whole. “Pre, during, and post-relationship. All of them are horrible.”

Concepcion added of the track: “I’ve developed a better understanding of all the different instruments now. I did the full take of ‘Turmoil’ on the piano after a trained, classical pianist had shown me the arrangement.”

From Nothing To A Little Bit More will arrive on February 24, via Island Records and follows The Lathum’s massive 2021 debut record, How Beautiful Life Can Be. That album topped the Official UK Albums Chart upon its release, highlighting the band’s swift rise to fame.

Following a run of intimate dates and big shows supporting Kasabian this year, The Lathums will return to the road in 2023 with a new raft of headline dates. The tour will kick off on February 6 at Glasgow’s McChuills venue, continuing on through 15 more cities, wrapping up in Leeds on May 27. More details and tickets can be found on the band’s official website.

Pre-order From Nothing To A Little Bit More.