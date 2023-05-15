The Murlocs Tap Into Psych-Rock Vibes On ‘Queen Pinky’

The Murlocs - Photo: Izzie Austin (Courtesy of Charm School Media)

Melbourne’s The Murlocs are set to release their brand new studio album, Calm Ya Farm, this Friday May 19 on ATO Records. To celebrate the coming project, the band has unveiled a new psych-rock opus titled “Queen Pinky.” The track arrives alongside a cinematic, cabaret-inspired music video.

Earning acclaim spanning SPIN, BrooklynVegan, Jambase, Exclaim!, and more, the new collection twists the band’s sharply crafted psych-punk sound with country-rock convention and pointed commentary about everything from the vicious tone of political discourse to the brain-addling effect of conspiracy theories.

The Murlocs - Queen Pinky (Official Video)

While the collection contains plenty of frenzied tension, it quickly reveals its power to ease the listener into a more serene state of mind. This is fitting for the album’s title which lead vocalist, guitarist, and harmonica triple threat Ambrose Kenny-Smith explains is, “something my partner always says to me when I’m feeling stressed-out or anxious. It made sense with the whole country theme of the record, but it’s generally a good reminder for day-to-day life.”

This appreciation bleeds into “Queen Pinky,” the final album preview single which takes on a heart-melting tenderness as the newly married Kenny-Smith delivers a sprawling and gorgeously spacey serenade to his wife.

As the band’s most collaborative work to date, Calm Ya Farm unfolds in more elaborate and sophisticated arrangements and achieves new sonic depths largely by creating space for all five members to pursue their most eccentric impulses.

“With this record we tried to steer away from all the distortion and dirt and grit, or at least let the grit come off a bit more clean-sounding,” says Kenny-Smith, who, in addition to guitarist Callum Shortal (Orb), drummer Matt Blach (Beans) and Tim Karmouche (Crepes), also plays with bassist Cook Craig (Pipe-Eye) in the globally beloved psych-rock powerhouse King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard.

