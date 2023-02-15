The Revivalists Announce ‘Pour It Out Into The Night,’ Share ‘Kid’

The Revivalists - Photo: Alysse Gafkjen (Courtesy of Press Here Publicity)

Chart-topping rock band The Revivalists have released their new lead single “Kid” with an accompanying music video. Additionally, the band has announced that its fifth studio album Pour It Out Into The Night will be released on June 2 via Concord Records.

“Kid” is a hopeful anthem invoking the zest for life, self-belief, catharsis and “living for the spirit now” as the song’s post-chorus declares. Directed by Johnny Chew, the music video features artful, eye-popping stop-motion animation of the band against a backdrop that pays homage to the architectural and artistic aesthetics that define the band’s home of New Orleans. The visual made its broadcast premiere on MTV Live, MTVU, and MTV Biggest Pop.

With an infectious melody and piano peeking through bright acoustic guitar, intricate layers of the band’s distinctive instrumentation power a euphoric chantable chorus: “Hey kid/ Just sing the songs that wake the dead then/ You keep them ringing in your head, yeah/ You gotta get it off your chest/ Don’t worry about the mess.”

“‘Kid’ is about capturing the essence of life,” says vocalist/guitarist David Shaw. “We all go through ups and downs. Sometimes, we don’t believe in ourselves. We’ve got skeletons in the closet trying to drag us down. But you’ve got to believe in yourself. You’ve just got to live for the spirit. Nothing good ever comes easy. If you don’t have hope, what do you have?”

“David and I wrote the bulk of ‘Kid’ on January 6, 2021. My wife was one month pregnant with our twins and also we were getting real-time updates on the insurrection at the Capitol,” shares guitarist Zack Feinberg. “There was a lot of intense energy swirling around us that day as we were trying to stay focused on this exciting, beautiful thing we were channeling.”

“Kid” introduces Pour It Out Into The Night, a life-affirming album about living in the moment that offers both an unburdening and an appreciation for the here and now, fueled by lessons in gratitude and life realizations. As the world came to a standstill in the years since their last album, Take Good Care, personal experiences and life challenges abounded, with band members having their first children, getting married, and navigating the mental hurdles of lockdown.

Pre-order Pour It Out Into The Night.