The Tragically Hip Launch Online Quiz

The Tragically Hip has dedicated fans worldwide, but how much do they truly know the history? To kick off the year, the band shared the “Tragically Hip Ultimate Fan Quiz” on their site to test who the true Hip authority is. Fans have the chance to answer 35 questions that span a variety of topics: singles, obscure B-sides, tour history, and all of the Canadian iconography woven into the band’s music.

Along with the quiz, the band continues to remain active, consistently posting live videos on their YouTube channel. The performances have included Woodstock ’99, “That Night In Toronto” (which previously appeared on a DVD release), “Live At The Misty Moon” (a 1990 club show shot in Halifax, Nova Scotia, which was later included in the Up To Here box set), and their final concert. This month, they shared videos of their multiple appearances on Much Music’s Intimate and Interactive television series.

Throughout 2025, the Tragically Hip shared step-by-step tutorials as part of their YouTube guitar tutorial series. The episodes include members breaking down both the riffs and stories behind classics like “New Orleans Is Sinking,” “Locked in the Trunk of a Car,” “Wheat Kings,” and more.

The Tragically Hip have had an extensive career since entering the rock scene with their debut album, 1989’s Up to Here. From then until the release of their thirteenth and final album, 2016’s Man Machine Poem, the Canadian band established itself as one of the country’s best-selling acts.

The band, who remain one of Canada’s biggest rock groups, was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 2022. In 2024, a documentary on their career, The Tragically Hip: No Dress Rehearsal, premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). That same year, the rockers released a commemorative boxset of their seminal debut Up To Here, which marked 40 years since the band’s formation.

