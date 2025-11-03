ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Guns N Roses - Live Era 87-93
ADVERTISEMENT
Guns N Roses - Live Era 87-93
ADVERTISEMENT
Guns N Roses - Live Era 87-93
SIGN UP

‘The Velvet Underground & Nico’ Joins Vinylphyle Series

The classic 1967 album is getting a new 180g vinyl pressing as part of the new hi-fidelity vinyl series, Vinylphyle.

Published on

Cover: Courtesy of UMe

The Velvet Underground’s self-titled debut album, one of the most influential albums in rock history, is among the first records to become part of UMe’s new hi-fidelity vinyl series, Vinylphyle.

The Rolling Stones - Black & Blue
The Rolling Stones - Black & Blue
The Rolling Stones - Black & Blue

The album joins other entries in the Vinylphyle series, including Bob Marley & The Wailers’ Exodus and Nat King Cole’s “The Christmas Song.” Like these releases, it will see a fresh pressing on 180g black vinyl, courtesy of RTI. The release will also be accompanied by a four-panel insert complete with original photos and artwork, plus brand-new liner notes from music critic Anthony Fantano.

Vinylphyle - A premium vinyl experience for people who love vinyl

Click to load video

Released in 1967, the record was co-produced by Andy Warhol and featured German singer Nico; multi-instrumentalist John Cale; guitarist and lyricist Lou Reed; bassist Sterling Morrison; and percussionist and keyboardist Maureen Tucker. Warhol also made the album’s infamous cover, a pop art-style picture of a banana. The band recorded The Velvet Underground & Nico in 1966, during the band’s time performing as part of Warhol’s series of gesamtkunstwerk events, the Exploding Plastic Inevitable.

Despite its formidable legacy, The Velvet Underground & Nico’s recording process was marred with label rejections, production delays and negative reviews of live shows. It was eventually released on Verve Records, but drew controversy over its stark depictions of drug abuse, prostitution and sadomasochism. Although reported numbers vary, the album did not sell well within its first five years of release–but as Brian Eno famously quipped in 1982, “everyone who bought one of those [early] copies started a band.”

As Eno’s comment illustrates, the record became a lodestar for a generation of new musicians, and songs like “Venus In Furs,” “Heroin,” “Sunday Morning” and “Femme Fatale” are now considered classics. The record also launched the solo careers of both Reed and Cale, some of the late-’60s New York avant-garde’s most prominent figures. The band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1996, and a decade later, The Velvet Underground & Nico was added to the Library of Congress’s National Recording Registry.

Buy the Vinylphyle edition of the Velvet Underground & Nico’s debut here.

Related Topics:
Click to comment
Comments are temporarily disabled and will return shortly.
The Beatles
The Beatles
Anthology Collection
12LP Box Set
ORDER NOW
The Smashing Pumpkins - Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness Super Deluxe 6LP
The Smashing Pumpkins
Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness
Super Deluxe 6LP
ORDER NOW
Various Artists
Various Artists
Classic Holiday Singles Box
14 x 7in Singles
ORDER NOW
Most Popular
U2 - Photo: Paul Bergen/Redferns
‘Beautiful Day’: The Dawn Of A New Era For U2
Best Nico Songs - Photo: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
Best Nico Songs: 20 Enigmatic Classics From The Original Chelsea Girl
The music of the Sex Pistols rarely gets talked about, one reason is their imagery is just too seductive
Why Does The Sex Pistols’ Music Rarely Get Talked About?
More Most Popular uDiscover Music - More
The Rolling Stones - Black And Blue 5LP and Blu-ray
The Rolling Stones
Black And Blue
5LP and Blu-ray
ORDER NOW
Guns N' Roses - Live Era
Guns N' Roses
Live Era '87-'93
4LP
ORDER NOW
Carly Rae Jepsen - E•MO•TION 2LP
Carly Rae Jepsen
E•MO•TION
Magenta Swirl Color Vinyl 2LP
ORDER NOW
uDiscover Music - Back To Top
uDiscover Music - Back To Top