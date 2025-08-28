ADVERTISEMENT
The Weeknd Celebrates A Decade Of Beauty Behind the Madness With New Reissues

A new slate of LPs and 7-inches marks 10 years since the release of the superstar’s 2015 smash hit.

Published on

Cover: Courtesy of Republic Records

The Weeknd is celebrating the anniversary of his 2015 album, Beauty Behind the Madness, in style. The activity includes a slate of new reissues, including new LP editions plus a trio of singles featuring key tracks from the album.

New physical products are set for release, led by a fresh 10th anniversary vinyl pressing of the album. There will also be a picture disc LP plus a trio of 7-inch singles: an “Often” b/w “The Hills” 7-inch picture disc, a “Can’t Feel My Face” b/w “Earned It” 7-inch, and a “Tell Your Friends” b/w “Acquainted” 7-inch.

Check the entire collection out here.

Beauty Behind the Madness transformed the Weeknd from an acclaimed hitmaker to an undeniable global sensation. Putting a more accessible spin on Tesfaye’s signature sound while keeping one foot in the dark-tinted alternative R&B stylings that first put him on the map, the album spun off two No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, “Can’t Feel My Face” and “The Hills.” The tracklist is lined with additional hits, including “In The Night,” “Earned It (Fifty Shades of Grey),” “Often,” “Tell Your Friends,” “Acquainted,” and the Lana Del Rey duet “Prisoner.”

Speaking to Time magazine at the time, Tesfaye outlined his vision for Beauty Behind the Madness and how it fit into his career up to that point. “Alternative R&B is in my soul. It’s not going anywhere,” he said. “When I put out songs from House of Balloons in 2010, people said I made R&B cool again. I’m assuming that’s when the label was created. I feel honored that a good part of today’s music is inspired by it, consciously or subconsciously. The only way I could have done that was to be ambitious and grand. That’s what I want to do with Beauty Behind The Madness. I want to make pop cool again, and the only way I can do that is by being ambitious and grand.”

Shop for The Weeknd’s music on vinyl or CD now.

