The Weeknd Shares ‘Live At SoFi Stadium’ Album Following Concert Film

The Weeknd – Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Live Nation

The Weeknd has shared Live At SoFi Stadium, a new live album that follows his recent HBO concert film of the same gig.

The star performed at the cavernous Los Angeles venue on November 26 and 27, with the recording on the album being captured on the second date.

The Weeknd’s first live album, Live At SoFi Stadium boasts 31 tracks pulling from across the artist’s acclaimed back catalog. It also features a guest appearance from Ty Dolla $ign, who joined the star for a performance of “Oh Nah.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The record follows the premiere of a concert film capturing the same gig, which first aired on HBO Max on February 25.

Earlier this week, it was announced that The Weeknd’s Abel Tesfaye is set to make his feature-length acting debut in a currently-untitled movie. He will star alongside Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan, while Trey Edward Shults will direct. Shults, Tesfaye, and Reza Fahim co-wrote the script together, while Tesfaye has recruited frequent collaborator, composer, and producer Oneohtrix Point Never (AKA Daniel Lopatin) to score the film with him.

Meanwhile, the modern icon has broken a huge record on Spotify, becoming the first artist to reach 100 million monthly listeners on the platform. The streaming service revealed the news in a Tweet, writing, “It’s official: On February 27, The Weeknd became the first artist in Spotify History to reach 100 Million monthly listeners.”

That news followed The Weeknd recruiting Ariana Grande for a remix of his 2016 song “Die For You” last week. “Die For You” has been experiencing a recent resurgence on the charts, with the song remaining in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 for the last seven weeks (and counting), with a peak position at No.6. The original “Die For You” comes from The Weeknd’s Billboard 200-topping album Starboy, released in 2016.

Buy or stream Live At SoFi Stadium.