The Weeknd Enlists Ariana Grande For New ‘Die For You’ Remix

The Weeknd and Ariana Grande are back and better than ever on the remix of the former’s 2016 smash “Die For You,” which is out now. You can check it out below.

“Die For You” has been experiencing a recent resurgence on the charts, with the song remaining in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 for the last seven weeks (and counting), with a peak position at No. 6. The original “Die For You” comes from The Weeknd’s Billboard 200-topping album Starboy, released in 2016. But now, he’s capitalizing on the seven-year-old song’s momentum with the help of the “Thank U, Next” superstar.

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande - Die For You (Remix) (Official Lyric Video)

Grande posted a TikTok video earlier this week of her working on her section of the song. “Wrote and recorded a verse for my friend after a 14 hour day on set. This certain exception had to be made….” she captioned the clip, where she’s seen laying down harmonies and cutting vocal takes. The “Creepin’” singer posted her video on his Instagram account with a tearing up emoji. But their fans can surely save their tears for another day, because the “Die For You” remix has finally arrived.

“Die For You” marks the fourth time the pop dynamic duo have collaborated together. In 2021, The Weeknd recruited Grande for the Hot 100-topping remix of After Hours‘ “Save Your Tears.” He’s also featured on “Love Me Harder” from Grande’s 2014 sophomore album, My Everything, and “Off the Table” from her most recent album, 2020’s Positions.

The Weeknd’s smash “Earned It (Fifty Shades of Grey)” also recently notched a Diamond certification from the RIAA. This notably marks his fifth Diamond single following generational hits such as “The Hills,” “Starboy” [feat. Daft Punk], “Blinding Lights,” and “Can’t Feel My Face.” He also enters rarified air, becoming only the fourth artist to earn five or more Diamond certifications.

