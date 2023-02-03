The Weeknd’s ‘Live At SoFi Stadium’ Concert Special Coming To HBO Max

The Weeknd - Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

The Weeknd has announced that his Live At SoFi Stadium concert special will arrive on HBO Max on February 25.

The star posted the concert special’s poster on his socials, which featured his masked persona clutching a microphone in one hand and raising his other against the blood orange backdrop.

He originally scheduled two back-to-back dates at the Inglewood venue for his ‘After Hours Til Dawn’ Tour in September, but The Weeknd canceled his second show in the beginning of his set after he lost his voice. The “Sacrifice” singer then rescheduled the shortened show to November and added a second SoFi Stadium date during Thanksgiving weekend.

The Weeknd’s last music TV special, The Weeknd x The Dawn FM Experience, arrived on Amazon Prime Video in February 2022, which served as a theatrical expansion of his last studio album Dawn FM that topped charts across the globe. Dawn FM follows his critically acclaimed fourth LP After Hours, which debuted and remained at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 for four consecutive weeks.

The upcoming series The Idol, which The Weeknd is starring in and co-writing with Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, will follow a female pop singer who sparks a romance with an enigmatic LA club owner who doubles as a leader of a secret cult. Starring Lily-Rose Depp, the show also features Troye Sivan, BLACKPINK‘s Jennie, Mike Dean and more.

Earlier this week, The Weeknd was announced the top nominee for the 2023 Juno Awards, with six nominations, including artist of the year, single of the year (“Sacrifice”), album of the year (Dawn FM), and songwriter of the year.

Other notable nominees include NAV, who earned nods for album of the year, rap album/EP of the year, and rap single of the year. Shawn Mendes is nominated for the fan choice award, artist of the year, and single of the year. Lauren Spencer-Smith is also nominated for the fan choice award and artist of the year.

