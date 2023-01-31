The Weeknd, NAV, Lauren Spencer-Smith, And More Top 2023 Juno Awards Nominations

The Weeknd - Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

The Weeknd is the top nominee for the 2023 Juno Awards, with six nominations, including artist of the year, single of the year (“Sacrifice”), album of the year (Dawn FM), and songwriter of the year.

Other notable nominees include NAV, who earned nods for album of the year, rap album/EP of the year, and rap single of the year. Shawn Mendes is nominated for the fan choice award, artist of the year, and single of the year. Lauren Spencer-Smith is also nominated for the fan choice award and artist of the year.

Jessie Reyez, on the heels of her celebrated YESSIE LP, is nominated for music video of the year and contemporary R&B recording of the year. Banx & Ranx is nominated for single of the year, breakthrough group of the year, and Jack Richardson producer of the year. Additionally, Taylor Swift has two of the five nominees for international album of the year. She is nominated for both Midnights and Red (Taylor’s Version).

The 2023 Juno Awards will be held March 13 at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta. The ceremony had originally been scheduled for March 12, but was pushed back a day to avoid competing with the Oscars. Actor Simu Liu, star of the 2021 Marvel Cinematic Universe film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, is hosting for the second year in a row.

The majority of the awards will be presented at The Juno Opening Night Awards on Saturday, March 11. Music manager Ron Sakamoto is slated to receive the Walt Grealis Special Achievement Award.

Earlier this month, The Weeknd released his latest music video for “Nothing is Lost (You Give Me Strength),” the theme song from the Avatar: The Way of Water soundtrack.

Directed by Quentin Deronzier, the “Nothing Is Lost…” visual offers a brief glimpse of the singer shrouded in a blue haze before diving into a burst of fire and taking viewers through Pandora’s landscape — a fictional Earth-like moon in the Avatar sequel. In the video, the Na’vi (a humanoid species from Pandora) are forced into the water by a fire.

Visit the Juno Awards’ official website for more information.