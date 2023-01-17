Watch The Enigmatic Video For The Weeknd’s ‘Nothing Is Lost’

The Weeknd - Photo: Frazer Harrison/WireImage

The Weeknd released his latest music video for “Nothing is Lost (You Give Me Strength),” the theme song from the Avatar: The Way of Water soundtrack.

Shop the best of The Weeknd’s discography on vinyl and more.

Directed by Quentin Deronzier, the “Nothing Is Lost…” visual offers a brief glimpse of the singer shrouded in a blue haze before diving into a burst of fire and taking viewers through Pandora’s landscape — a fictional Earth-like moon in the Avatar sequel. In the video, the Na’vi (a humanoid species from Pandora) are forced into the water by a fire.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Weeknd - Nothing is Lost (You Give Me Strength) (Official Video)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

The track was penned by Abel Tesfaye (A.K.A. the Weeknd) and produced by his frequent collaborators Swedish House Mafia, along with composer Simon Franglen, who created the score for the film.

The Weeknd previously hinted at his involvement in the long-awaited sequel when he shared a 12-second teaser in December. The film has since broken several records including becoming the highest-grossing global release of 2022, surpassing Top Gun: Maverick. The film also amassed an estimated $1.7 billion worldwide, according to the studio, standing as the seventh highest grossing global release of a film.

The Weeknd is also gearing up for the debut of HBO Max’s The Idol due out in 2023. He is set to star in the series he co-created with Reza Fahim, and Euphoria’s Sam Levinson.

Earlier this month, The Weeknd shared the video for “Is There Someone Else?” to mark the first anniversary of his Dawn FM album. The Cliqua-directed music video for “Is There Someone Else?” — the 10th track on Dawn FM — was released on Sunday, January 8.

Dawn FM arrived one week into 2022, debuting at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and featuring an eclectic group of collaborators including Jim Carrey, Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones and Josh Safdie. Tesfaye has become known for his psychedelic, experimental videos, especially when it comes to the ones made for songs 1-year-old album.

Buy or stream Dawn FM.