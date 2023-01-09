The Weeknd Shares New Video For ‘Is There Someone Else?’

The Weeknd - Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

The Weeknd‘s “Is There Someone Else?” video has arrived, on the one-year anniversary of his Dawn FM album. You can check it out below.

The Cliqua-directed music video for “Is There Someone Else?” — the 10th track on Dawn FM — was released on Sunday, January 8. The Weeknd had previously teased the visual, sharing a snippet on his social media accounts earlier in the week.

Last Wednesday, The Weeknd — born Abel Tesfaye — shared a snippet promoting the visual for “Is There Someone Else?” on his social media accounts, writing, “Is There Someone Else? Video drops on the 1 year anniversary of Dawn FM … back at it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Weeknd - Is There Someone Else? (Official Music Video)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

In the clip, he and a woman hold hands as they enter a cityscape apartment, memories of a steamy underwear photo shoot flashing in and out. At the end, the four-time Grammy winner grabs a creepily realistic mask of a human face.

The new teaser came two days after Tesfaye shared a snippet from what appeared to be the same music video. This time, he donned the creepy mask while going through footage of the same woman in lingerie. “DAWN FM turns 1 this week,” he captioned the Monday (Jan. 2) video.

Dawn FM arrived one week into 2022, debuting at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and featuring an eclectic group of collaborators including Jim Carrey, Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones and Josh Safdie. Tesfaye has become known for his psychedelic, experimental videos, especially when it comes to the ones made for songs nearly 1-year-old album.

The video for “Out of Time,” for example, shows Tesfaye on a romantic date with Squid Game star HoYeon Jung that deteriorates into a horrific nightmare sequence, in which Carrey makes a cameo playing a face-transplant surgeon. And in “Sacrifice,” the singer is forcefully strapped to a spinning, occultish platform by a group of nightmarish people wearing all black.

Buy or stream Dawn FM.