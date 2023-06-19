The Weeknd Shares More Music From ‘The Idol,’ Recruits Moses Sumney For Track

The Weeknd - Photo: Laurent KOFFEL/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

As has become the custom each Monday, The Weeknd has shared music that originally premiered on his HBO show The Idol. This week includes music from episode three, “A Lesser Man” and “Take Me Back” from The Weeknd, as well as “Get It B4” from Moses Sumney.

Last week, The Weeknd (AKA Abel Tesfaye), shared anew, piano-led version of “Family,” which was recorded by actress and pianist Suzanna Son. Additionally, fans were given “Devil’s Paradise,” which was helmed by The Weeknd’s frequent collaborator Mike Dean.

The Weeknd - Take Me Back (Official Audio)

Two weeks ago, he shared “The Lure (Main Theme),” a largely instrumental piece produced by the star and collaborator Mike Dean. The track takes a glacial form and was accompanied by “World Class Sinner/I’m A Freak (Jocelyn’s Pop Single),” which was performed by Lily-Rose Depp and was written by Asa Taccone and The Weeknd. “I’m a good girl gone bad/Get in that car, drive fast,” she sings in the pop song. “Get on the road/Take off my clothes.”

Another track featured on the soundtrack is “Double Fantasy,” a Future-featuring track that marked the first unveiling from the series. The song was produced by the Weeknd, Mike Dean, and Metro Boomin and was accompanied by a music video featuring clips from the program.

Days before The Idol premiered, another song from the soundtrack was released, featuring pop music’s original idol Madonna. “Popular” also featured The Weeknd and marked Madonna’s first feature of 2023.

In an interview shared earlier this year, The Weeknd dove into some of the inspirations behind the OST. “I’ve been inspired by The Wall and Purple Rain and when Bowie was doing it,” he told Interview magazine. “But even films like Shaft, the music is literally telling the story of the film. But I want to take it to the next level. I want to challenge myself, and I feel like, as a musician, I’m the best I’ve ever been.”

Buy or stream music from the third episode of The Idol.