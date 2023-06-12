The Weeknd Shares ‘Family’ And ‘Devil’s Paradise’ From ‘The Idol’

The Weeknd - Photo: Rocco Spaziani/Archivio Spaziani/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

The Weeknd has shared music that debuted last night on The Idol, available now on streaming platforms. There’s a new, piano-led version of “Family,” which was recorded by actress and pianist Suzanna Son.

Additionally, fans can dive into “Devil’s Paradise,” which was helmed by The Weeknd’s frequent collaborator Mike Dean. Check out both tracks below.

Family

The Weeknd has slowly been unveiling new music from The Idol’s soundtrack. Last week, he shared two new tracks. The first, “The Lure (Main Theme),” is a largely instrumental piece produced by the star and collaborator Mike Dean and takes a glacial form.

The second, “World Class Sinner/I’m A Freak (Jocelyn’s Pop Single),” is performed by Depp and was written by Asa Taccone and The Weeknd. “I’m a good girl gone bad/Get in that car, drive fast,” she sings in the pop song. “Get on the road/Take off my clothes.”

Double Fantasy

Days before The Idol premiered, another song from the soundtrack was released, featuring pop music’s original idol Madonna. “Popular” also featured The Weeknd and marked Madonna’s first feature of 2023.

So far, the only other song to be shared from The Idol soundtrack is “Double Fantasy,” a Future-featuring track that marked the first unveiling from the series. The song was produced by the Weeknd, Mike Dean, and Metro Boomin and was accompanied by a music video featuring clips from the program.

In an interview shared earlier this year, The Weeknd dove into some of the inspirations behind the OST. “I’ve been inspired by The Wall and Purple Rain and when Bowie was doing it,” he told Interview magazine. “But even films like Shaft, the music is literally telling the story of the film. But I want to take it to the next level. I want to challenge myself, and I feel like, as a musician, I’m the best I’ve ever been.”

