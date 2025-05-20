The Who Announces Special Guests for Farewell Tour

It’s almost time for The Who’s career as a legendary live act to come to a close. This summer and fall, the rock ‘n’ roll pioneers will embark on their farewell tour, The Song Is Over Tour, which will see them headlining stadiums and arenas across North America. In the run-up to the tour, the band has announced the names of the special guests who’ll open these historic shows. They’ve also added one more date to the itinerary.

Special guests joining Roger Daltrey, Pete Townshend, and the band include Billy Bob Thornton and The Boxmasters, Billy Idol, Booker T. Jones, Candlebox, Feist, Joe Bonamassa, Tom Cochrane, ZZ Ward, and the Joe Perry Project, which matches Perry with his Aerosmith bandmates Brad Whitford and Buck Johnson, the Black Crowes’ Chris Robinson, and Stone Temple Pilots members Robert DeLeo and Eric Kretz. Some combination of these performers will warm up the stage for the Who at all The Song Is Over dates.

The tour kicks off Aug. 16 at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, FL and wraps up Sept. 28 in Las Vegas at MGM Grand Garden Arena. In between, the Who will rock Boston’s Fenway Park, play a two-night stand at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, perform two gigs at Toronto’s Budweiser Stage, and make their triumphant return to New York’s Madison Square Garden, among other gigs.

They’ve also just announced a second night at Chicago’s United Center on Sept. 9. Tickets for the newly announced Chicago date will first be available through a Citi presale and the Whooligan Fan Club beginning Tuesday, May 20. There will be additional presales leading up to the official public onsale beginning Friday, May 23 at 10 a.m. local time.

Along with the tour, The Who also recently announced the release of Live At The Oval 1971. For now, however, you can only get it if you’re a member of the Who fan club. Fans who sign up for the club will receive early ticket access to the upcoming live shows, exclusive Whooligan merchandise, and a copy of the album.

Live At The Oval 1971 catches the band at a definite peak. It’s documents the group’s performance at Goodbye Summer: A Rock Concert in aid of Famine Relief for the People of Bangladesh. The band—Roger Daltrey, Pete Townshend, John Entwistle, and Keith Moon—headlined The Oval cricket ground in Kennington, South London, for an audience of over 35,000. They performed classics like “Behind Blue Eyes,” “Won’t Get Fooled Again,” “Pinball Wizard,” and more.

Join the Whooligan Fan Club here.