Therapy? Announce ‘One Cure Fits All’ 20th Anniversary Reissue

Cover: Courtesy of Mercury Studios

Therapy? are bringing one of the lost treasures of their discography back into print. The Northern Irish alt-rockers have announced a 20th anniversary reissue of their 2006 album One Cure Fits All, out March 27 via Mercury Studios.

There’s more than one way to experience One Cure Fits All. The freshly remastered album will be available in a deluxe double-CD edition, with the second disc featuring four B-sides and a wealth of demos. The B-sides—“Crazy Cocaine Eyes,” “Hard Work Hope,” “Play On,” and “Freeze The Remains”—were previously digital-only and are being released on CD for the first time.

This reissue campaign will also bring One Cure Fits All to vinyl for the first time. The album will see release on black vinyl as well as a red variant. Additionally, One Cure Fits All will return to streaming services, where the group’s mid-2000s Spitfire Records have long been missing.

One Cure Fits All showed Therapy? maintaining vitality 11 albums into their career. Produced by Pedro Ferreira (The Darkness’ Permission To Land) in Surrey, the release earned positive reviews from the likes of Drowned In Sound, which declared at the time, “One thing you can’t accuse Therapy? of is making an album twice, and One Cure Fits All again delves into uncharted territory.”

Specifically, the album found the alt-metal veterans pursuing a brighter, cleaner sound reminiscent of their major-label era after leaning into their music’s heavier side on prior album Never Apologise Never Explain.

Therapy? formed in Larne in 1989 and earned wide acclaim for its brutally catchy signature sound, becoming a fixture of the 1990s alternative and hard rock landscape but ultimately outlasting many of their contemporaries. The band has sold over 2 million albums worldwide, appeared on Top of the Pops, and earned a Mercury Music Prize nomination among other achievements.

Buy the 20th anniversary edition of Therapy’s One Cure Fits All here.