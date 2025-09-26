Thin Lizzy Announce ‘74-75 – Night Life / Fighting’ Box Set

Cover: Courtesy of Mercury Records

A new Thin Lizzy box set is on its way. Titled 74-75 – Night Life / Fighting, the seven-CD box set will be available on November 21.

The collection features the Irish rockers’ fourth and fifth albums, Night Life and Fighting, both of which are regarded as their “classic line-up” with guitarists Scott Gorham and Brian Robertson. It will include two versions of Night Life—the original album and a new stereo mix by Richard Whittaker, overseen by Guitarist Scott Gorham, and mastered by Geoff Pesche at Abbey Road. Fighting is newly remastered with four tracks that were newly mixed in Stereo.

Thin Lizzy - Rosalie (Outtake) [Official Visualiser]

The other discs contain unreleased mixes from the band’s vault, outtakes, B-sides, radio sessions, and a show from Derby recorded in 1975. Sleeve notes by mojo’s Mark Blake, a 40-page hard-backed booklet with rare photos and memorabilia, and offerings from long-time contributor Jim Fitzpatrick complete the box set.

Night Life, released in November 1974 by Vertigo Records, was the first album to debut the band as a quartet with new members and guitarists Scott Gorham and Brian Robertson. The record was followed by Fighting in 1975. It was their first album to chart in the UK, peaking at No. 60.

In July, three of Thin Lizzy’s albums—1971’s Thin Lizzy, 1972’s Shades of a Blue Orphanage, and 1973’s Vagabonds of the Western World—were released on the popular Japanese format, SHM-CD. Last November, Thin Lizzy released Acoustic Sessions, their first album in over 40 years. It featured stripped-down versions of some of the rock band’s classics, including “Dublin,” “Mama Nature Said,” Eire,” “Slow Blues,” and “Here I Go Again”, along with a new version of “Whiskey In The Jar,” their breakout 1972 single.

Order Thin Lizzy’s Nightlife / Fighting box set now.