Thin Lizzy’s ‘Jailbreak’ And ‘Johnny The Fox’ To Be Released On SHM-CD

Thin Lizzy’s two albums from 1976, Jailbreak and Johnny the Fox, are set to be released on SHM-CD for the first time outside of Japan. These special edition releases will come with a white booklet featuring the Japanese translations of the lyrics. The CDs will be released on November 21.

Jailbreak remains one of the quintessential rock releases thanks to its inimitable hit single, “The Boys Are Back In Town.” Funnily enough, the album was almost released without the inclusion of the song. “To tell you the truth, we weren’t initially going to put ‘The Boys Are Back In Town’ on the Jailbreak album at all,” guitarist Scott Gorham confessed. “Back then you picked ten songs and went with those, because of the time restrictions of vinyl.

“We recorded 15 songs, and of the ten we picked, that wasn’t one of them,” Gorham went on. “But then the management heard it and said, ‘No, there’s something really good about this song.’ Although back then, it didn’t yet have the twin guitar parts on it.”

Jailbreak and Johnny the Fox join the Irish rockers’ first three full-length releases on the SHM-CD format. The band’s 1971 LP Thin Lizzy, 1972’s Shades of a Blue Orphanage, and 1973’s Vagabonds of the Western World are set to ship on October 20.

The “SHM” in SHM-CD stands for “Super High Material.” SHM-CDs are the same size and weight as standard CDs, so the differences aren’t apparent until you press play—or until you learn about the manufacturing process. Instead of the standard polycarbonate, SHM-CDs are made from a material developed for LCD screens, which allows data to be etched into the disc with far greater precision. Produced in small batches on their own separate assembly lines to emphasize quality over quantity, the discs offer a more vivid sound than standard CDs.

Thin Lizzy is included on a formidable list of artists whose discographies have been making their way onto SHM-CD, including Paul McCartney, Eric Clapton, Quincy Jones, and Roxy Music.

