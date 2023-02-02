Thomas Rhett To Receive CMA Triple Play Award For Chart-Topping Co-Writes

Thomas Rhett - Photo: Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Thomas Rhett is among the recipients of the 13th CMA Triple Play Awards, which honor writers who have achieved three chart-toppers within a 12-month period. The ceremony is to be hosted by songwriter and CMA Board Member Jim Beavers and will take place on Wednesday, March 1 at Saint Elle in Nashville.

The awards recognize both artists who have topped the charts with their own compositions, also including Luke Combs and Morgan Wallen, and those who often prolifically create hits as writers for others, such as Ashley Gorley, Shane McAnally, and Nicolle Galyon. In Rhett’s case, it’s both, as the co-writer of his own No.1s “Country Again” and “Slow Down Summer” and of Cole Swindell’s “She Had Me At Heads Carolina.’

Rhett’s father Rhett Akins also receives a Triple Play Award as a co-writer of “Country Again” as well as hits by Parker McCollum and Riley Green. Gorley is doubly celebrated this year with two Triple Play Awards denoting six No.1s, retaining his most-awarded status with his 19th and 20th trophies in total.

It has also been announced that the CMA Songwriter Advocate Award, for an individual who supports and advances the art of songwriting, will go to Jody Williams, Founder of Jody Williams Songs, who has mentored such talents as Ashley McBryde, Eric Church, Vince Gill, Maren Morris, Carrie Underwood, Brooks & Dunn, Taylor Swift, and Alison Krauss.

The 13th CMA Triple Play Awards Honorees are:

Rhett Akins

“To Be Loved By You,” recorded by Parker McCollum

“Slow Down Summer,” recorded by Thomas Rhett

“Half Of Me,” recorded by Thomas Rhett featuring Riley Green

Kurt Allison

“Blame It On You,” recorded by Jason Aldean

“If I Didn’t Love You,” recorded by Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

“Trouble With A Heartbreak,” recorded by Jason Aldean

Luke Combs

“Cold As You,” recorded by Combs

“Doin’ This,” recorded by Combs

“The Kind Of Love We Make,” recorded by Combs

Jesse Frasure

“Whiskey And Rain,” recorded by Michael Ray

“One Mississippi,” recorded by Kane Brown

“Slow Down Summer,” recorded by Thomas Rhett

Nicolle Galyon

“Gone,” recorded by Dierks Bentley

“Half of My Hometown,” recorded by Kelsea Ballerini

“Thought You Should Know,” recorded by Morgan Wallen

Ashley Gorley

“Sand In My Boots,” recorded by Morgan Wallen

“Beers On Me,” recorded by Dierks Bentley featuring Breland and Hardy

“You Proof,” recorded by Morgan Wallen

“Slow Down Summer,” recorded by Thomas Rhett

“Take My Name,” recorded by Parmalee

“New Truck,” recorded by Dylan Scott

Charlie Handsome

“I Love My Country,” recorded by Florida Georgia Line

“More Than My Hometown,” recorded by Morgan Wallen

“Wasted On You,” recorded by Morgan Wallen

Michael Hardy

“Single Saturday Night,” recorded by Cole Swindell

“Sand In My Boots,” recorded by Morgan Wallen

“Beers On Me,” recorded by Dierks Bentley featuring Breland and Hardy

Ben Johnson

“Take My Name,” recorded by Parmalee

“Best Thing Since Backroads,” recorded by Jake Owen

“New Truck,” recorded by Dylan Scott

Tully Kennedy

“Blame It On You,” recorded by Jason Aldean

“If I Didn’t Love You,” recorded by Jason Aldean

“Trouble With A Heartbreak,” recorded by Jason Aldean

Shane McAnally

“Half of My Hometown,” recorded by Kelsea Ballerini

“23,” recorded by Sam Hunt

“Never Wanted To Be That Girl,” recorded by Ashley McBryde and Carly Pearce

Chase McGill

“Waves,” recorded by Luke Bryan

“Never Say Never,” recorded by Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson

“Don’t Think Jesus,” recorded by Morgan Wallen

Thomas Rhett

“Country Again,” recorded by Thomas Rhett

“Slow Down Summer,” recorded by Thomas Rhett

“She Had Me At Heads Carolina,” recorded by Cole Swindell

Ernest Keith Smith

“Breaking Up Was Easy In The 90’s,” recorded by Sam Hunt

“One Mississippi,” recorded by Kane Brown

“Wasted On You,” recorded by Morgan Wallen

Josh Thompson

“Whiskey And Rain,” recorded by Michael Ray

“Wasted On You,” recorded by Morgan Wallen

“Half Of Me,” recorded by Thomas Rhett

Morgan Wallen

“Wasted On You,” recorded by Wallen

“Thought You Should Know,” recorded by Wallen

“You Proof,” recorded by Wallen